Destarte Ashleigh Haun, Democrat
Email Address: destarte.h@gmail.com
Education: Associates degree with emphasis in Geography — Pikes Peak Community College; (in process) Bachelors degree in Geography and Environmental Studies, Minor in Sustainability — University of Colorado, Colorado Springs
Experience: Coursework in planning and development, Geographic Information Systems, physical and cultural landscapes. Leadership skills from prior management positions and US Army experience.
Why are you running for El Paso County Surveyor?
To foster an interest in a different standard of development in El Paso County. People visit Colorado from all over the world, and they don’t come to see sprawling neighborhoods, derelict shopping centers or leap frog development that scars our natural landscape. Those of us that live in El Paso County are here for the same reason that people visit: the natural beauty and majesty of the place. I believe that all members of county and city government should keep in mind that they represent the people that live here, not the corporations that want to exploit our resources and region.
Richard Mariotti, Republican
Email Address: pls22573@gmail.com
Education: B.S. Land Surveying from Ferris State University, 1979; Licensed Professional Land Surveyor in Colorado since 1984, #22573; Also licensed in North Dakota and New Mexico
Experience: Drexel Barrell & Co. — 1979-1999; Law Mariotti Inc. — 1999-2011; Erickson Contract Surveying — 2011-2015; El Paso County — 2015-current
Why are you running for El Paso County Surveyor?
Upon graduating, I made a beeline to Boulder, Colorado; immediately started working, and became licensed in Colorado. I was a significant part of the team preparing Banning-Lewis Ranch annexations. In 1987, we moved to Colorado Springs with Drexel Barrell. I co-owned Law Mariotti and worked in North Dakota and Wyoming with the oil and gas industry. I currently work for El Paso County as Land Surveying Supervisor.
My family has lived, worked, schooled, and played in Colorado Springs for over 30 years. I look forward to giving back to the community that has given my family and me so much.