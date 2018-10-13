Cami Bremer, Republican
Website: Cami Bremer.com
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/CamiBremerFor Commissioner
Email: Cami.Bremer@gmail.com
Education: University of Georgia: bachelor’s degree in public relations; University of Colorado at Colorado Springs: master’s in business administration with an emphasis in marketing
Experience: physician & community relations manager at Penrose Cancer Center from 2011 to 2018; American Heart Association regional director from 2007 to 2008; Colorado Springs public communications specialist from 2004 to 2007; director of governmental affairs for the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce from 2003 to 2004; active volunteer on federal, state and local campaigns since 2002
What should the county’s priorities be to keep up with the significant population growth that’s expected in the coming years?
County Commissioners are stewards of resources — water, land, residents and your tax dollars. We must prioritize, innovate and protect the urban-rural interface that makes our community so unique and inspired us all to live, work and play in El Paso County. Every decision made by commissioners has the ability to hurt or help residents’ ability to do just that. Smart, planned growth, with comprehensive infrastructure planning and efficient processes across governmental entities will ensure our community can continue to thrive and be sustainable for future generations. We must have a thoughtful approach to growth that is planned and sustainable in a way that leaves this community better, and better positioned for success.
Construction has begun on the widening of the Interstate 25 Gap. What do you see as the next big infrastructure project that needs to get done in the county?
We already have substantial infrastructure issues surrounding some of our military installations that should be addressed immediately. As military spending is increasing, El Paso County must ensure we are well-positioned for supporting our military partners. Highway 94 is extremely dangerous and needs immediate improvement. And while this is a state highway, it highlights the lesson recently learned through I-25, that we must be proactive in securing funds for priority projects in our region. This will require coordination on planning and execution with multiple government agencies, including CDOT and military leadership, to ensure our improvements are cost-effective and meet future growth needs.
Do you believe the medical and recreational marijuana markets are creating a problem with illegal grow operations in the county? If so, how can the Board of County Commissioners help address that problem?
YES, illegal grows are a problem! When voters approved recreational use of marijuana, they did so with very little regulatory structure to address the issues our community is seeing. So our local officials can address the issues locally as follows:
• Support our law enforcement and ensure they have resources to go after illegal grows.
• Utilize land use planning/zoning ordinances that restrict illegal grows
• Utilize code enforcement to ensure our community remains safe from the structural and environmental hazards caused by illegal grows.
Kari Frederick, Democrat
Campaign Website: karifrederick.com
Email Address: kari@karifrederick.com
Education: Grand Junction High School
Experience: I am one of the 99 percent. I know what it is like to struggle. I see inequalities in our community, and I would like to see a more even playing board. I am a Colorado native and military wife. I love Colorado Springs.
What should the county’s priorities be to keep up with the significant population growth that’s expected in the coming years?
• Affordable housing
• Developing neighborhoods that are economically diverse
• Responsible Development
• Water Conservation
• Storm water management
Construction has begun on the widening of the Interstate 25 Gap. What do you see as the next big infrastructure project that needs to get done in the county?
The next big infrastructure project that needs done is improving public transportation. We need to make the main bus terminal more welcoming and increase buses and times so that it is an effective system for transportation instead of driving. I would also add routes specific to tourists to decrease traffic through Garden of the Gods, Cheyenne Canyon and up to the Zoo.
Do you believe the medical and recreational marijuana markets are creating a problem with illegal grow operations in the county? If so, how can the Board of County Commissioners help address that problem?
Colorado Springs became a destination for people with illegal intent when it comes to cannabis grows because only medicinal cannabis is available, and the recreational dispensaries that are nearest Colorado Springs charge street prices or higher. To stop the illegal grows we as a community need to take the profit away. No profit, no illegal grows. How do we do this? We could open ONE recreational cannabis dispensary in Colorado Springs with only slightly higher than medical cannabis prices so that it is no longer profitable to grow and sell illegal/street cannabis.