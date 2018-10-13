Chauncey Frederick, Democrat
Why are you running for El Paso County Coroner?
I think it’s time for a change in coroner’s office. People aren’t getting the info that is supposed to be given to people. If you’re elected by the people it’s the people you serve. Not friends or special groups. I love Colorado and the good people of Colorado and think that we need to change the status quo.
Leon Kelly, Republican
Twitter: @leon kellymd
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/leonkellymd
Email address: leonkelly@me.com
Education: Bachelor of Science in Biology, Indiana University; Medical Degree, Indiana University School of Medicine; Anatomic and Clinical Pathology Residency, Penrose-St. Francis Hospital; Forensic Pathology Fellowship, University of Texas
Experience: Board Certified in Anatomic, Clinical, and Forensic Pathology; 15 years of death investigation experience; Performed approximately 4000 autopsies including 200 homicide investigations; Deputy Chief Medical Examiner, El Paso County
Why are you running for El Paso County Coroner?
The responsibility of El Paso County Coroner is to investigate all sudden, unexpected, and violent deaths to determine how and why people have died. The role of coroner requires extensive knowledge of the medical, forensic, and autopsy sciences and is critical in ensuring the health and safety of the public, ultimately serving our citizens at their most heartbreaking moments with compassion and professionalism. As a medical doctor, board-certified in forensic pathology with 15 years of medicolegal death investigation experience in this community, I am uniquely qualified to carry on that work as the next elected Coroner of El Paso County.