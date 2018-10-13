Chuck Broerman, Republican (Incumbent)
Website: Chuck broermanforclerk.com
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/chuckbroerman4clerk
Email: chuck@chuckbroerman forclerk.com
Education: Regis University: bachelor’s degree in business administration; Sinclair Community College: associate’s degree in electron-mechanical engineering; Wright State University: associate’s degree in electronics technology
Experience: Clerk and Recorder since 2015; national and state election certifications; past central regional director for the Colorado County Clerks Association; previous experience as chief deputy and operations manager at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office; 20 years of experience in manufacturing and engineering in the hi-tech sector
Do you believe voter fraud is a problem in Colorado? If so, how can the Clerk and Recorder’s Office help safeguard against it?
Any election fraud committed in Colorado is extremely troubling. Voter fraud matters because every illegal vote cast undermines the vote of citizens who participate in elections. Voter fraud is rare due to our vigilance. As Clerk, I work closely with the Secretary of State Wayne Williams and District Attorney Dan May to promote legislation, employ best practices and uphold the law to make our democracy free from fraud.
My goal is to make sure that anyone who commits voter fraud in El Paso County understands there are severe consequences. I have worked tirelessly to identify and prosecute those who commit voter fraud.
When county commissioner district boundaries need to be redrawn, how can the Clerk and Recorder ensure the process is fair and non-partisan?
I am proud of the fact my office does commissioner redistricting better than any other County Clerk’s office in the state! Redrawing commissioner district boundaries is not the partisan process some of my opponents have suggested in the past. My office goes beyond the statutory requirements by proactively soliciting feedback from citizens, community groups, political parties, and commissioners. I will continue to provide multiple options to the Board of County Commissioners while assuring minimal impact on the citizens of El Paso County. The decision on what district boundaries to adopt ultimately rests with the commissioners.
If elected Clerk and Recorder, what efforts would you make to increase civic engagement in the county?
My office has a great record of increasing civic engagement. Under my leadership, the Clerk’s Office has received numerous local and national awards. I am proud of the award my office received for expanding access to voters with disabilities. In fact, we added additional training for our election judges to assist citizens who have special needs. Additionally, I opened a motor vehicle office and voter service/ polling Center at Ft. Carson to service the needs of active duty, dependents and military retirees. I continue to speak to business, student, and civic groups across the political spectrum and invite people to observe and participate in the election process.
Elizabeth “Lisa” Wilkes, Democrat
Campaign Website: lisawilkes.org
Twitter: @Lisa WilkesEPC
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/ElectElizabethWilkes/
Email: lisa@lisa wilkes.org
Education: pursuing a bachelor’s in physics starting at Pikes Peak Community College, will complete at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
Experience: Over 15 years in IT field working in program management, business intelligence and efficiency, leadership and community activities, financial expertise, customer service and troubleshooting
Do you believe voter fraud is a problem in Colorado? If so, how can the Clerk and Recorder’s Office help safeguard against it?
In a study done by the secretary of state’s office on the 2016 general election, there was not a significant issue with voter fraud. According to Wayne Williams there was less then 50 possible issues of voter fraud in the 2.9 million votes cast for that election. El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s office rejected almost 3 thousand mail ballots, the biggest issue for rejection being signature discrepancy. Updating technology could help us coordinate data between the clerk’s office of records for marriage and death certificate changes, and the elections department to help with signature discrepancy to counteract voter fraud.
When county commissioner district boundaries need to be redrawn, how can the Clerk and Recorder ensure the process is fair and non-partisan?
For the redistricting of the county commissioner boundaries to be as impartial as possible we must remove the party affiliation information and look at the areas by their communities of interest. If a region shares geographical areas their community members will have similar needs and face similar issues. If geography is used to determine the areas for the districts, then the county commissioners would be able to cater to the needs and desires of their constituents. For example, Monument, Colorado Springs, Peyton, Manitou Springs, Fountain, and the military installations all face different problems and have different needs.
If elected Clerk and Recorder, what efforts would you make to increase civic engagement in the county?
After doing research on the civic engagement options for the county, there are quite a few things that are open to the public to participate in already, but the information is not really shared widely. Social media outreach, and a publicity campaign could help with community awareness of all the county events that they can participate in. I would also like to set up regular town halls where constituents can bring their issues and have the Clerk’s Office listen and respond to their questions.