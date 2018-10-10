Sue McKnight, Democrat
This candidate did not provide a response to The Gazette’s Voters Guide questionnaire.
Steve Schleiker, Republican (Incumbent)
Campaign Website: schleikerforassessor.com
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/stephen.schleiker.9
Twitter: @SteveSchleiker
Email Address: stephenmschleiker@yahoo.com
Education: 1987 Widefield High School; Bachelor of Science Degree in Information Technology; Master’s Degree in Project Management; Executive Master’s Degree in Business Administration; Colorado Licensed Appraiser
Experience: 2014 thru 2018 — El Paso County Assessor; 2009 thru 2014 — Deputy Assessor; 2007 thru 2012 — Appraisal Manager; 2007 thru 2009 — Operations / HR Manager; 2003 thru 2007 — Appraiser II; 1999 thru 2003 — Appraiser I; 2018 — President, Colorado Assessors Association
Why are you running for El Paso County Assessor?
I view the office of El Paso County Assessor as a highly technical executive position rather than a partisan political position, one who is obligated to ensure fair and equitable assessments and service to everyone in El Paso County. It is an honor to be the current El Paso County Assessor. As Assessor, I am an active, experienced, hardworking manager. I operate my office with your tax money and I never take that lightly. Being the El Paso County Assessor is a great responsibility. As the largest county in the State of Colorado it requires managing 10 departments with 49 employees responsible for appraising 295,000+ properties and certifying values to 294 individual taxing districts.
Goals for my second term include:
Continue improvement of property appraisal and appeal procedures with exceptional audit compliance
Continually ensuring government efficiency and fiscal responsibility
Continually enhance the Assessor’s Office website, which receives nearly 39 million hits a year
Be a consistent voice for our Seniors and Veterans
Ensure there are fair and equitable assessments throughout El Paso County
Never be satisfied with business as usual