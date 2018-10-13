Ken Montera, Republican
Campaign Website: MonteraForCuRegent.com
Twitter: @montera curegent
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/monteraforcuregent
Email Address: ken@monterafor curegent.com
Education: BS Leeds School of Business CU Boulder, Marketing/International Business; Graduate Leadership courses PepsiCo, Limited Brands
Experience: 30 years as corporate executive: Baxter Healthcare, PepsiCo, 16 years at LBrands owner of Victoria’s Secret and Bath&Body Works, EVP Retail Operations, responsible for 40,000 associates and multi billion$ operating budget
Why are you running for CU Regent?
I was the first in my family to have the opportunity to go to a university thanks to the Presidents Leadership Scholarship offered by CU. This opportunity not only built the foundation for my career but my entire life. After enjoying a very successful career I wanted to give back to my university and the state I love, I want to ensure every qualified student has the same opportunities I had. My significant leadership and strategic business experience make me uniquely qualified to achieve this.
Christopher Otwell, Unity Party
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/otwellc4CURegent
Twitter: @otwellc
Email Address: otwellc@gmail.com
Education: Master’s Degree in Computer Science [Graduated in 1999 – Colorado Technical University (CTU) in Colorado Springs (COS)]; Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science [Graduated in 1997 – CTU in COS]; Adjunct Professor of Cybersecurity for CTU in Aurora, Colorado since 2016
Experience: Professional Engineer in the Computer Industry since 1991; The Platform Architect of the GPS OCX (GPS III Control Station), based out of Schriever AFB; Complete Resume: scribd.com/document/371836914/OTWELL-Resume-v31-Long-Version
Why are you running for CU Regent?
For too long, the only voice in Politics are those of Administrators and/or Lawyers. We need a voice of Unity brought to the table, that also provides a Centrist set of opinions. Solving difficult problems is mandatory going forward. Engineers solve problems, and find common ground to issues. Education is a major problem (Cost and Availability) for the people of Colorado. To improve our State’s future, we need the best educated and most diverse population working to solve problems, and that starts with the youth in College.
Lesley Smith, Democrat
Campaign Website: lesleyforcu.org
Twitter: @Lesley ForCU
Campaign Facebook Page: facebook.com/LesleyForCU
Email Address: Info@LesleyforCU.org
Education: B.A., Aquatic Biology from UC Santa Barbara (1980); Ph.D., Marine Environmental and Estuarine Sciences from U Maryland College Park (1987)
Experience: 30-year CU scientist and educator; 8 years on Boulder Valley School Board managing a $400 million budget; First woman aquanaut to live and work in the Aquarius underwater research lab
Why are you running for CU Regent?
I’ve lived here for thirty years as a CU educator, CU scientist, CU mom, and Colorado taxpayer. While CU is strong in many respects, it faces big challenges — public funding has been cut dramatically while tuitions are rising rapidly, and there are persistent gaps in enrollment and graduation rates for Black and Latinx students. I served in a similar capacity as a School Board member for eight years, overseeing a $400 million budget, managing the superintendent with 3,500 employees, and serving 30,000 students. I have the experience to fight for an affordable and accessible CU for every Coloradan.
James Treibert, Libertarian
Twitter: @Treibert James
Email Address: Treibert@yahoo.com
Education: BA History Minnesota State University 1997; Masters Certificate International Management University of Maryland University College 2006
Experience: North Dakota State University Housing and Dining 1990; Minnesota State University Campus Dining Student Management and Worker 1990-1997; Colorado State University Library Library Assistant 1998-2001; University of Colorado Boulder Housing 2004; University of Colorado Denver Pascal Library 2005- Present
Why are you running for CU Regent?
I want to make more available part time and summer classes to students. I would make nontraditional students have more options. I support more freedom of academic and personal on campus regardless of political or religious views. I want to expand English and Foreign Language Classes campus wide. I think there should be an alternative to the Federal Student Loan program. As a regent, I will plan to hold meetings with community banks or local financial institutions on providing more financial assistance to students. I hope for an open dialogue at CU board of Regent meetings and listen more to the public about any concerns or suggestions.