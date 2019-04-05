Voter turnout in Colorado Springs’ Tuesday election surpassed 37 percent, and, even with ballots still trickling in, none of the results are expected to change, City Clerk Sarah Johnson said.
Totals now show that 98,281 ballots were cast of the 267,714 mailed by the city in early March, Johnson said.
Incumbent Mayor John Suthers and incumbent at-large City Councilmen Bill Murray and Tom Strand successfully defended their seats. Former Secretary of State Wayne Williams won the third open at-large council seat and voters also overwhelmingly rejected Issue 1, denying city firefighters collective bargaining privileges.
About two weeks before the April 2 election, turnout was under 25 percent, but media reports and last-minute voters boosted the totals higher, Johnson said.
The Clerk’s Office will hold a final canvass of the votes on Friday, allowing time for military returns to be delivered to her office and for those who didn’t sign their ballots or had other discrepancies to rectify those issues, she said.
About 400 people didn’t sign their ballots, Johnson said. It’s unclear how many military ballots are still outstanding.
After 5 p.m. on April 12, those ballots will no longer be accepted and the totals must be confirmed by Chief Municipal Judge HayDen Kane. After the results are certified, Murray, Strand, Suthers and Williams will take their oaths of office the morning of April 16.
Mayoral race vote tallies:
- John Suthers - 69,703 votes
- Juliette Parker - 11,438 votes
- John Pitchford - 9,985 votes
- Lawrence Joseph Martinez - 5,000 votes
A total of 294,843 votes were cast in the council race with the top three candidates elected:
- Wayne Williams — 47,581
- Bill Murray — 31,578 votes
- Tom Strand — 31,082 votes
- Gordon Klingenschmitt — 28,352 votes
- Terry Martinez — 27,410 votes
- Tony Gioia — 20,581 votes
- Regina English — 19,816 votes
- Athena Roe — 17,727 votes
- Val Snider — 14,771 votes
- Dennis Spiker — 9,863 votes
- Randy Tuck — 6,913 votes
Issue 1 was defeated 65,295 to 31,547.