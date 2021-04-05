If anyone has been holding onto the Colorado Springs City Council ballot, Tuesday is the last day to get it in and help boost turnout.
Voter turnout in the election is lagging behind the last council race two years ago. As of Sunday, 17% or 55,506 of the 309,635 active registered voters had cast a ballot, city clerks data shows. At the same point two years ago, 61,070 ballots had been returned, according to a city news release.
A total of 99,028 votes were cast last year for a turnout of 38%, city records show. Clerk Sarah Johnson was hopeful earlier in the race that the election would draw a turnout between 30% and 40%.
The election will decide who holds the six district seats on council for the next four years and how future tax questions can be posed on the ballot. Residents will see two questions on their ballot: one for the candidates in their district and one asking if the word limit for tax questions on future ballots should be lifted.
Currently, ballot questions asking for a tax increase within the city of Colorado Springs must be 30 words or less.
Those waiting until Election Day to cast their vote in one of the six council district races must return ballots to the city clerk's office or a 24/7 mail drop box by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Residents in need of a replacement ballot or other services can visit the city clerk's office at 30 S. Nevada Avenue. The office will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the clerk's website.
Ballot drop boxes can be found at the First and Main shopping plaza, El Paso County Citizens Service Center, El Paso County's Centennial Hall and 21 other locations. A full list of ballot drop box locations can be found at coloradosprings.gov/voterinfo. Voters can also call 719-385-5901 with questions about the election.