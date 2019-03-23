Colorado Springs voters should not mail ballots for the April 2 municipal election after Tuesday, said City Clerk Sarah Johnson.
Instead, voters can drop off their ballots at one of many drop-off locations across the city until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Ballot drop boxes, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, are at the following locations:
- City Administration Building, 30 S. Nevada Ave.
- Pikes Peak Library District east branch, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
- Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
- Black Forest Park-n-Ride, 7503 Black Forest Road
- El Paso County clerk and recorder's offices, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, 200 S. Cascade Ave., 5650 Industrial Place and 8830 N. Union Blvd.
Ballots can also be dropped off at these sites during business hours:
- Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 North Hancock Ave.
- Southeast & Armed Services Center YMCA,t 2190 Jet Wing Dr.
- County clerk and recorder's Fort Carson location, 6351 Wetzel Avenue (closes at 4:30 p.m.)
Voters who mail their ballots before Wednesday should attach postage. A United States Post Office "Forever" stamp is sufficient, according to the City Clerk's Office.
All of the city's active, registered voters should have received ballots by March 13.
Voters who have not received a ballot or need a replacement may fill out an online form, available on the Elections Forms page on the city website, and email it to the City Clerk's Office by 5 p.m. Monday to be mailed a ballot. They can also visit the City Clerk's Office at 30 S. Nevada Ave. to get a ballot.
Starting Tuesday, those who need a ballot must go to the City Clerk's Office, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. On April 2, the Clerk's Office will extend its hours to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Residents who are not registered voters can also visit the City Clerk's Office to register to vote and get a ballot until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
The City Clerk's Office also has accessible voting machines for people with disabilities.
More information for voters is available online at coloradosprings.gov/city-elections. Anyone with questions about the upcoming election can also call 385-5901 and select option 4 or email election@springsgov.com.