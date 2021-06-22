The Colorado Springs City Council voted to delay a final decision on a controversial apartment complex on Tuesday, calling for additional traffic and safety analysis.
In a win for the neighbors opposed to the apartments, the council did not take a procedural vote to affirm a decision they made in May to rezone the property and allow up to 420 apartments and possibly shops at the intersection of Garden of the Gods Road and 30th Street on mostly unused parking lots.
Instead the council delayed a vote until August to allow the city administration to do another traffic study of the area and analyze what could happen during wildfire evacuation if the apartments are built. The delay was supported 8-1, with only Councilman Randy Helms opposed.
Councilman President Tom Strand led the push for a delay, saying that Garden of the Gods Road and 30th Street are already packed with traffic and the new apartments would make it worse.
"I just think it is a dangerous area and this project is going to add more traffic, more congestion and more people to the issue," he said.
Councilman Richard Skorman was among those who supported an additional traffic study after initially supporting the new development. He asked for the study to take into account the growth of tourism in the area as the city continues to heavily market itself as a destination.
"I just want to understand what the future is going to bring," he said.
Councilman Wayne Williams pointed out the apartments are expected to generate less traffic than industrial development under the current zoning. But he, too, supported the delay because a representative of the developers did not oppose it.
Developers want the council to be comfortable with their decision to allow the apartments, said lawyer Steve Mulliken, who spoke for the out-of-state development company behind the project.
"We believe a second traffic study will show that this is actually an improvement," he said.
Public Works Director Travis Easton said the original traffic study found that through 2040 Garden of the Gods and 30th Street will have capacity with the addition of the apartments and area growth. Modeling traffic in an evacuation is difficult because sometimes all available lanes are used to get people out of the area and flow one way, he said.
"You will not find traffic studies that model emergent conditions," he said.
The potential of new apartment residents to slow down a wildfire evacuation has been one of the core concerns of the Mountain Shadows Community Association that has opposed the new apartments since the beginning.
The area was evacuated nine years ago as the Waldo Canyon fire raged, destroying 346 homes and blackening more than 18,000 acres.
Association President Bill Wysong called for an analysis of an evacuation of the westside because of the ongoing intense wildfire risk and Strand requested a safety analysis of the area following Wysong's request.
"It could be huge as far as the damage, the loss of life—could be absolutely catastrophic," Wysong said.
He would like to see comprehensive traffic and evacuation analysis that takes into account the future growth planned for the westside and new standards put into place to determine how much evacuation traffic the roads can handle so that future development proposals are judged objectively, he said.
The association hired a lawyer and raised almost $12,000 to fight the apartments and possible commercial development.