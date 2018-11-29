Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller and his teammates donated $200,000 to a local nonprofit aimed at saving first responder lives and improving the community-law enforcement relationship, according to a release from the organization.
Miller gave the money to SHIELD616, a nonprofit based in Colorado Springs. The money is for 125 "advanced protective kits" made for police and firefighters who are responding to active or mass shooting situations.
The kits include a ballistic vest, helmet and a wound trauma kit, all of which is meant to better the first responders' standard issue gear. The point is to protect against assault-style and automatic weapons.
On top of the kits, the Broncos said they will maintain "a connection with the selected first responders and their families" through various outlets, including roundtable discussions, volunteer opportunities and other ways.