On the first day of summer, volunteers in Billings, Mont., will collect diapers for the Community Diaper Bank.

In Poughkeepsie, N.Y., a letter-writing party appealing for assistance for urban farmers will be in full swing.

Among the projects in Goldsboro, N.C., volunteers will clean up a shelter for domestic violence survivors.

And philanthropically minded residents of Colorado Springs will take up brushes and paint exteriors of homes of low-income seniors and people with disabilities.

Across the nation and in 37 countries, United Way chapters on June 21 will participate in the annual Day of Action to improve their communities and assist their neighbors.

“Pikes Peak United Way’s Day of Action is a great opportunity to help those in need,” CEO Cindy Aubrey said in announcing the event.

More volunteers are being sought for this year’s painting project, Aubrey said.

The organization is aiming for at least 75 helping hands, with 34 people signed up so far, she said.

The project is being done in conjunction with Brothers Redevelopment. The Denver-based nonprofit has an office in Colorado Springs and provides home repair and other services to needy seniors and disabled people.

Volunteers will paint three houses in Colorado Springs next week, said Joseph Rios, spokesman for Brothers Redevelopment.

The initiative falls under the organization’s Paint-A-Thon program, which each spring and summer blitzes senior homeowners ages 60 and above and people with disabilities whose homes need outside sprucing up.

“This is our 45th year of doing it,” Rios said, “and we typically paint around 100 houses throughout the metro Denver area and Colorado Springs.”

The free service is valuable, he said.

“For all of the clients, this is the type of service they’d never be able to do otherwise simply because they can’t afford to do it,” he said. “We’re glad to be able to step in and fill that need in the community so clients can save their money for something like food or medications.”

Painting a home exterior can cost more than $5,000, according to Brothers Redevelopment.

“It’s important that as a community we all work together to care for those who are most vulnerable,” Rios said. “This program is an example of that.”

For Pikes Peak United Way, the charitable Day of Action activity varies each year, Aubrey said.

In the past, local volunteers have built an outdoor classroom at Centennial Elementary School, cleaned the Sand Creek River basin, painted the Sierra High School cafeteria and landscaped Mitchell High School, she said.

To volunteer for Pikes Peak United Way’s Day of Action, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 21, go to ppunitedway.org, or call 719-632-1543.