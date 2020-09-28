About 2,000 volunteers will take giving back to the community into their own hands during CityServe Day Saturday.
Now in its sixth year, CityServe Day will deploy volunteers from 43 local churches and 18 businesses to complete community projects at city schools, parks, nonprofits and neighborhoods and other areas in the region that could use a helping hand.
More than 70 projects at more than 80 locations will be completed, Corrie Smith of COSILoveYou, the group organizing the event, said in an email to The Gazette.
Volunteers will work on a variety of projects, including preparing and cleaning the shelter at the Springs Rescue Mission to making cards for individuals in long-term care facilities and cleaning up Bear Creek Park in partnership with Creek Week that runs through Oct. 4. Other volunteers will make over a nursery space for a local mother, clean yards and make minor house fixes as part of neighbor support projects, and clean up schools, paint playground equipment and make cards for teachers, Smith said.
CityServe is an annual day of faith-based community service that began as an effort by local churches to make a “tangible difference” in the city, Smith said.
The effort began with only a few hundred volunteers and fewer than 10 churches represented. It grew through the years, bringing together nearly 4,200 volunteers from 66 churches and 15 businesses in 2019. This year, the projects are smaller and the number of volunteers scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic, Smith said, but the intent behind the work remains.
“It’s still powerful to see volunteers giving up their Saturday to come out and do good for their community. We are grateful to continue a legacy of caring for Colorado Springs and meeting tangible needs, with no strings attached. CityServe Day is simply meant to encourage and uplift Colorado Springs,” Smith said.
New this year, 18 local businesses are also offering discounts to CityServe Day volunteers who present a sticker or a COSILoveYou T-shirt showing they volunteered.
“This is another way we can serve our community and our businesses,” Smith said.
For more information on the event, visit cosiloveyou.com/events-2/#cityserve-day.