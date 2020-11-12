Under the state's level orange — the "high risk" stage — the number of people allowed inside at any one time is reduced from 50% occupancy in restaurants, retail shops, salons and other spaces to 25% occupancy. The rules are driven by a rising number of cases. El Paso County has seen 5,455 new COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, or 755 cases per 100,000 residents on average. The threshold for a state stay-at-home order is 350 new cases per 100,000 residents.
The new rules are also driven by a rising number of hospitalizations and a high percentage of residents testing positive. As of Thursday, county data show there were 128 people receiving care for a confirmed or suspected case of the virus. Of those, 10 had not been confirmed as COVID-19. On Oct. 17, there were 25 patients receiving care for COVD-19 in area hospitals.
Executive Director of the Downtown Partnership Susan Edmundson said she expected restaurants, fitness centers and performance venues to bear the brunt as rules tighten up.
“As we enter these very difficult weeks ahead with viral numbers going up and temperatures dropping, it is going to be very rough. Retail really relies on the key months of November and December for sales,” she said.
Some businesses are more prepared than they were in the spring because they have already made some adjustments, such as setting up online shopping options, she said. But in the long-term, the new rules limiting occupancy to 25% is not sustainable, she said.
Businesses that flout the rules could face consequences, although officials say that's only a last resort.
If voluntary compliance with public health orders and new restrictions is not achieved, county officials could issue notices of determination or cease-and-desist orders in "rare circumstances," Hewitt said.
Republic of Paws owner Molly Smith said the health departments officials have been helpful without being overbearing in their requests.
“We are very fortunate to live in the county that we do,” said Smith, who owns three pet supply and grooming locations.
One of the hardest parts of managing the pandemic has been customers who object to complying with COVID-19 rules in the shop, she said.
“All of that has been really exhausting,” she said.
Joseph Campana, owner of Bonny and Read, The Rabbit Hole and SuperNova, among other restaurants, said he understands the need for tighter restrictions to control the pandemic.
"I just want the restaurants and retail to really start following the rules on mask-wearing and occupancy and social distancing because I feel like I walk around and nobody cares. And now that nobody cares ... we're gonna probably have another shutdown. If the city can work together, we can really get through this."
Business have also been challenged by the looming possibility of a shutdown, which makes it difficult to plan for what is traditionally a busy season, said Crystal Seeley, owner of The Honey Cottage.
“We are basically flying by the seat of our pants,” she said.
The Old Colorado City shop sells mostly perishable goods and a shutdown order could cause her inventory to spoil, she said.
Seeley is not worried about adjusting to the lower occupancy requirements, but she has seen months of slow business that she attributes to the pandemic, she said.
“COVID has really taken a hit on our business,” she said “People are not walking about; they are not out and about.”
The effect has been felt at many of the shops in her historic corridor and several have permanently closed, she said.
Gazette Reporter Jessica Snouwaert contributed to this story.