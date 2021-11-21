Every year I like to share with you some of the top scams of the year so you can protect yourself and your loved ones from fraud. This year, I am putting together our annual special, and I’m also talking to some consumer experts, including the Colorado attorney general and Consumer Reports. This Thanksgiving, make sure to set your DVR to record KKTV at 11 a.m. for our half-hour special. I wanted to give you a sneak-peek of what you can expect.
I know a lot of you may be traveling out of town this holiday season, and with recent airline delays and cancellations, I asked the Colorado attorney general what you can do.
"Know your rights. If your flight is canceled or changed and you didn't ask for it, you're entitled to a credit and often the changes will happen in ways you never would have wanted,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. “You might have paid for a ticket that was a one-way and you get rebooked for the same price, in what would have been a lower rate originally, because you're flying through somewhere else. Don't take it. You can call us up, you have to complain, but you can get satisfaction.”
“If you can't get satisfaction from the airline, you can let our office know about it at StopFraudColorado.gov and also the Department of Transportation, who oversees the airlines. We've seen these sorts of shenanigans where people got a credit and couldn't use it and were mistreated. We need consumers to be vigilant. We'll have your back."
I also checked in with Consumer Reports and they are still saying that you need to do your Christmas shopping as soon as possible because of the supply chain issues we’re seeing during the pandemic.
"It's really crunch time at this point. For those who like to wait until December, you might want to reconsider because shopping early is going to be the name of the game this holiday season,” said Anna Kocharian, the shopping editor for Consumer Reports. "Due to pandemic related lockdowns in Asia, a lot of factories have shut down. So for products that are able to get out of these factories, we're facing port congestion. Then once they do happen to get onto U.S. soil, there is a shortage of warehouse space, warehouse workers, truck drivers, so there are a lot of little breaks in the chain, which are contributing to the shortages and empty shelves that we may be seeing in stores."
You might want to get creative this year. You can shop local small businesses, sign up for subscription boxes so your loved ones will get a gift later on, you can also purchase classes or lessons, or donate to charity on their behalf.
If you’re shopping online this year, make sure to watch for online shopping scams. For this KKTV special, I’m talking to AARP Elderwatch Colorado about how these scams have been skyrocketing during the pandemic.
I’m also talking with my fellow Call for Action reporter Julie Martin about romance scams. You’ll hear from one woman who lost thousands. We’ll tell you the big red flags that you should watch for when talking to someone online.
Finally, I’m checking in with the IRS office in Denver. They are talking with me about economic impact payment scams and small business loan scams.
Make sure to tune in, or set your DVR, for Thanksgiving, this Thursday at 11 a.m. on KKTV 11 News. I hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!