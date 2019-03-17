A lot of you may still be cleaning up from last week’s major snowstorm. Several of you reached out to our Call for Action team asking what you should do about storm damage and where you should turn. I have a list of resources for you and ways to watch for scams.
“I’m sitting in the house tending to my scared pup,” said Alpha. “We were falling asleep and I got a text from my neighbor saying my tree just went down.”
“It was a big tree,” Alpha added. “It was across the lawn on the side of the house. It goes across the sidewalk corner there and the tip of it is just right over the curb into the street.”
Alpha called our Call for Action team to find out what to do about the downed tree. I told her if the tree is on city property in the public right of way, like a sidewalk, she can call City Forestry at 719-385-5942. If it’s an emergency, call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.
If a tree falls down on your property, like in your backyard, then it’s up to you to get the tree removed. The city offers a list of licensed tree services. I put a link on www.kkktv.com, just click on Find It.
If you need to get rid of yard waste, like downed tree limbs, you can drop them off at Rocky Top Resources. Call 719-579-9103 for more information.
One man called our newsroom after a tree fell on his home. He asked me where he can turn. If your home is damaged, you should reach out to your insurance company.
Other viewers reached out to me asking what to do about fallen power lines. If you have a downed line, you need to call Colorado Springs Utilities at 719-448-4800. If it’s an emergency, call 911. Stay far away and assume all lines are energized.
Whenever disaster strikes, it seems the scammers are quick to follow. We tend to see door-to-door salesmen ramp up and you need to watch for frauds.
“You really want to research anybody that calls you or comes to the door,” said Greg Dingrando with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department. You can search for contractors on the department’s website, www.pprbd.org. “They should actually be treating it like a job interview. If someone was coming in to have a job at your company, you would ask for those references, so you could certainly ask that contractor to give them some references.”
You also want to make sure the workers pull the right permits. “You might have roof damage but you might also have siding damage so they might say, ‘Well yeah I can fix your roof and I’ll also fix your siding.’ Well that actually requires two different licenses. You want to make sure that they’re covered for everything that they are saying they can do for you,” said Dingrando.
If the contractor asks you to pull the permit yourself, that can be a sign of a scam. Another red flag is if they are pushing you to sign a contract right away. Make sure you know what you’re signing. If you have any other questions, you can call the building department at 719-327-2880.