A lot of you are left cleaning up the debris following last week’s storm. The heavy, wet snow was too much for spring trees, leaving many neighborhoods littered with tree branches. If you need to hire someone to help you with the work, make sure you don’t get scammed in the process. As I’ve told you before, we know scammers will hit our area following natural disasters, like snowstorms, flooding and hail.
The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department put out a warning to remind everyone to be cautious when hiring a contractor.
“We urge everybody to research contractors if they come to the door,” said Greg Dingrando, chief public information officer for the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department. “Take some time to get their name and their information and then go do your proper research to make sure that they’re properly licensed to do what they say.”
You can search for a contractor on the department’s website at www.pprbd.org/Search/Contractor. It’s really important to do your homework before you sign a contract with anyone. Make sure they are licensed to do the work they are promising, and keep in mind they will need a different license for different work. For example, the Building Department says just because a contractor has a roofing license doesn’t mean they are licensed to do structural repairs.
“Some of the red flags to look out for is if a contractor is pushing you, urging and demanding that you sign a contract right away,” said Dingrando. “Or maybe they say, ‘Let’s do a verbal contract. We won’t need to mess with anything on paper.’ You really should be getting that documented paper contract.”
Another warning sign is if the contractor asks you to pull the permit yourself.
“A lot of times they will say, ‘Oh if you pull the permit, it will be cheaper for you than it is for me,’” said Dingrando. “That’s actually not the case. It’s the same price no matter who pulls the permit.”
“We encourage everybody to have the contractor pull the permit because that puts the responsibility of getting it done in a timely fashion and up to code on them rather than putting the responsibility on the homeowner,” he added.
If you have any questions you can call the Regional Building Department at 719-327-2880.
If you have downed branches on your property, it’s your responsibility to clean it up. If it’s on city property, you can call City Forestry at 719-385-5942. You can find more information on www.coloradosprings.gov/downtree.
I also wanted to get a quick warning out about a trend I’ve been hearing about recently. Scammers are calling claiming to work for different health insurance companies and asking for your personal information. If you get a call like this, hang up your phone and call your insurance company directly using a trusted phone number.
The con artists will pick a popular company name and many times, it’s your same insurance company so you might think it’s real. Be sure to tell your friends and family to watch out for this scam because I’ve heard from a few viewers in the last week or so.
If you think you can help others spot scams, or mediate issues with companies, you may be a perfect fit for our Call for Action team. We are looking for volunteers so if you’re interested, call 719-457-8211.