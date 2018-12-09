Now that shorts and flip flops have given way to boots and heavy coats, you might be dreaming of your next getaway to a warm and sunny destination. If so, you might be tempted by a group of telemarketers who have called my cell more than a dozen times in the last few weeks.
They tell me they’re offering a luxurious stay in a five-star resort, but I think I can plan a much better vacation on my own.
First, I’m annoyed they’re calling me. Like a lot of you, my name and number are on the national do not call list. The telemarketers say they’re allowed to dial me because I recently stayed in a nice hotel and gave my consent to be contacted. I don’t buy that, but it’s hard to argue.
The calls start with a man’s recorded message saying I’ve been chosen for a special vacation offer. I just have to meet two conditions to qualify. One is age. Their offer is only good for those 30 to 70 years old.
The second criteria is having a household income of at least $50,000 a year. When I tried to question the robotic voice, my call was patched over to a live person who said her name was Pam. She excitedly asked if I was ready for an amazing stay in a beautiful resort. Then Pam wanted to know if I met the two qualifications.
I told Pam before we went further, I had a few questions.
I asked for the name of her company and where it is. She told me it was an all-inclusive vacation company in Orlando, Fla. When I asked how long it had been around, she told me she had only worked there a short time and didn’t know.
After a long pause, she said she would check with her supervisor. I was put on hold for several minutes, and then the line went dead.
I checked on the Orlando vacation company and learned it had only been operational for two years. I searched the Better Business Bureau of Central Florida but couldn’t find reviews.
Just know while vacation planning is exciting and motivating, it does take time, patience, and smarts to find the best fit. You not only have to negotiate good rates for airlines, hotels, rental cars and excursions, but also have to consider the extras, such as taxes, penalties for changes and cancellations and charges for parking and resort fees. I like to check traveler review sites such as TripAdvisor and Flyer Talk Forums to see what others experienced and at what price.
If you can, travel during shoulder season when rates are generally cheaper and crowds are slimmer. I know it’s time consuming, but I learn a lot by planning my trips.
Evaluating “travel deals” can be difficult because you often can’t do comparison shopping. So take your time, read what experts and other travelers say, and then book according to your needs. Don’t rely on the first flyer, fax or travel call you get.
Your downtime is too precious for that. Now go enjoy and wiggle your feet in the sand!