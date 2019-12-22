This holiday season, we are looking back on the top scams of the year. I sat down with retired KKTV anchor and investigative reporter, Betty Sexton, for several interviews with experts about scams that are making the rounds and how to avoid becoming the victim of fraud. You can watch our 11 Call for Action Special: The Top Scams of 2019 airing on Christmas Day at 4 p.m. on KKTV 11 News.
As part of the special, we are talking with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which is the law enforcement arm of the Postal Service. The postal inspectors investigate mail and package theft, prosecute schemes that are sent through the mail, and work with state and federal agencies to investigate identity theft, among several other duties.
One of the biggest scams they deal with is what’s called the ‘reshipping scam’. Many times the consumer signs up for a work-from-home job that’s listed online and then unknowingly becomes a middle man for a scam.
“That job maybe involves receiving packages for a businessman that’s traveling for the company and now he’s not able to manage his mail, so he’ll just have it sent to your house and all you have to do is forward it to his business location in Germany, for example,” said Eric Manuel with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service office in Denver. “Well, you end up becoming a middle man in a scheme and you’re sending items that have been bought with stolen or fraudulent credit cards, unbeknownst to you or the fraudulent credit victim and now you’re furthering this scheme.”
The Postal Inspectors Office says to protect yourself from work-from-home scams by researching the potential employer to see if they're legit or not. Also, don’t feel pressured by high-pressure sales tactics, be suspicious of attractive job offers and trust your gut. To report a crime to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, call 1-877-876-2455.
Another crime the office monitors closely is mail theft, like crooks who steal packages. One way to thwart the crooks is to sign up for mail monitoring, so you know what is being delivered to your mail box. I am signed up for Informed Delivery by USPS and I get an email every day showing what mail pieces will be in my mailbox and what packages are being delivered to me. That way, if something is missing, I can report it.
“You can create a free account at www.MyUSPS.com to be able to manage your mail, to watch the mail you receive in your mailbox every day, and also divert packages, have them sent to your work, have them held at a post office, maybe sent to your neighbor’s house,” said Manuel.
You can watch the full interview with Manuel during our 11 Call for Action special. Betty and I also sat down with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, financial crimes detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department, an IRS agent from Denver, the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado, Silver Key Senior Services, the Regional Building Department, and a local real estate agent. We also talk with some of our 11 Call for Action volunteers who share their best advice and talk about the scams they heard about the most this year from viewers like you. Make sure to tune in to KKTV Christmas Day at 4 p.m. for the 11 Call for Action Special: The Top Scams of 2019. Happy holidays, everyone!