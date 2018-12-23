If you’re planning a trip to London, maybe this will help.
I lived in England as a child for a few years in the 1970s and I try to go back at least once a year. I spend a lot of that time on London. Some travel experts may not agree with everything, but this is all based on my own personal experience.
Travel off-season and book flights early. I’ve had wonderful trips in March and October. Kids are in school and things aren’t as crowded. The weather is often better than you would expect, but be prepared for some chilly, rainy days. I just picked a week in March next year and found some flights from Denver in the $600 to $700 range. That’s pretty good. A price-watching app such as Hopper can help you track the price if you’re planning months in advance.
Take the Tube. I recommend the Heathrow Express train to get from the airport into Central London. You should be able to get a round trip ticket for about $45. For the rest of your travel around London, use the Underground or the Tube. London taxi drivers are wonderful, but the traffic will slow down even the best of them. Be prepared for lots of walking and stairs in the Tube. If that won’t work for you, taxis are better.
Get an Oyster Card. That’s what you use to get through the turnstiles in the Underground. You can buy one from a machine at Underground stations. I would recommend putting 25 or 30 pounds on it to start, you can always add more. The card will charge you the lowest fare on every Tube trip. You can buy a single day pass, but that will cost you more. The worst idea is to pay for each train ride as you go. The Oyster card also works on London’s buses.
Get up and go. All of the popular attractions get crowded as the day goes on. Plan your day, pick the top priority for the day and get there when it opens. I have also found that some spots, such as the Tower of London, have smaller crowds late in the day.
See a show. London’s West End Theatre is Europe’s Broadway. It’s as good as it gets. Beware of “discount” websites for theater tickets. Their prices may not be a discount. Go to the official website for the show itself. It will have a link for tickets from the box office. That may be a better deal. There’s also a site called theatremonkey.com that has London discounts.
Save money on meals. London has some great restaurants and wonderful pub food, but I will often skip the restaurant and go to a grocery store. You’ll find premade sandwiches, chips (crisps as the English call them), even a cup of cut fruit for a few pounds. It’s simple and cheaper.
Enjoy your trip to London. I love it and I hope you will too!