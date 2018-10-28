This week may be all about Halloween, but it is also a good time to start thinking ahead to Thanksgiving. Silver Key Senior Services is preparing Thanksgiving meals for local seniors and they are very low on supplies.
“We have about 1,200 older adults that come through every month to get their groceries from Silver Key’s food pantry and they could not afford to do a Thanksgiving meal if it weren’t for us,” said Laurie Onstott, the Resource Development Manager for Silver Key Senior Services.
Silver Key is holding its annual Bountiful Bags Food Drive and they need your help.
“Normally by this time, we would have at least a couple thousand pounds of food and we’re not anywhere close to that,” said Onstott. “Out of 1,200 meals that we need to put together, we probably have 200.”
The nonprofit organization will start preparing the meal bags this week, which is why they are putting the call out now. The group said without the community’s support, many seniors would not have a Thanksgiving meal.
“We’re most in need of cranberries, any kind of dry dessert mix or canned pie filling, instant mashed potatoes, dry stuffing, turkey gravy dry mix, yams or sweet potatoes,” said Onstott.
You can drop off donations at Silver Key at 1605 S. Murray Blvd. For other drop-off locations or to donate funds, find more information at www.silverkey.org.
Another local organization is also kicking off its annual food drive. Care and Share’s Harvest of Love Food Drive starts this week. To kickoff the campaign, KKTV 11 News will be taking your donations at the King Soopers on Constitution Avenue in Colorado Springs on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
Care and Share told me 50 schools in El Paso and Pueblo counties are taking part in the food drive. You can participate by donating at your local King Soopers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo beginning Nov. 3.
“This is food that is going to go to 31 different counties around Colorado,” said Joanna Wise, Marketing and Communications Director for Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado. “We have 276 partner food pantries and meal sites and overall we serve more than 153,000 neighbors in need.”
“We have food that we’re most in need of and that would be canned tuna, canned meats, like chicken,” said Wise. “We’re also looking for canned vegetables and fruit, as well as cereal, soups, just easy to eat types of food.”
If you prefer to donate money, you can do so at www.CareandShare.org/HarvestofLove.
“We have this great buying power through our association with Feed America, so every dollar that’s donated, we’re able to acquire eight meals,” said Wise.
Last year, Care and Share was able to provide more than a million meals to neighbors in our area through the Harvest of Love food drive. The drive lasts until Nov. 16, which is the Take a Turkey to Work Day. Those turkeys then go to those in need for Thanksgiving.