Right now, our area is being hit hard by the Social Security scam. We have heard from more than a dozen viewers who have received the scam call. One viewer told me she got four calls within just a few hours.
“They said it was Social Security calling and that our Social Security number was being sent to law enforcement for fraud and that my benefits were going to be stopped,” one woman told me, who doesn’t want her name published. “I can see people being scared to death.”
The scammers claim to work for the Social Security Administration, and they are trying to trick you into giving them your personal information.
“I picked up the phone when it rang. I didn’t say anything,” the viewer recalled. “It was a woman with a pleasant voice, it was totally recorded. It had been prerecorded and they were obviously just playing the same pleasant message over and over.”
Thankfully, she and her husband knew it was a scam so they didn’t give out information. “I knew that that was not legitimate. I knew that our benefits were just fine and that there certainly had been no fraud,” she said. “Two hours later, it rang again.” A couple of hours later, again and again, yet, they didn’t let the scammers win.
The crooks use different schemes, but they are after the same thing: your Social Security number or other personal information. The Federal Trade Commission says scammers are calling claiming there is a computer problem, and they need to verify your Social Security number. The Federal Trade Commission also reports that some consumers have come across fake websites to apply for a new Social Security card. When you enter your information on the fake site, the scammers can steal the data.
“It just makes me angry that people are taking advantage of people that are … easily frightened,” the viewer added. “We’ve had so many scams. We don’t call them back, we hang up.”
The Office of the Inspector General says that it is possible that a Social Security Administration employee might contact people to follow up on applications for Social Security or Medicare benefits. If you are wondering if the call is legitimate, you should call the administration at 1-800-772-1213 to verify the call. You can also call that number to report a scam call. Make sure to verify it’s a legitimate call before giving out money or personal information.
Remember, you can’t always trust your Caller ID because scammers can spoof a phone number to make it look like they are calling from any number. For example, in the last couple of weeks, we’ve warned you about the utility scam and the police scam calls that are making the rounds.
The scammers are spoofing their number to make it look like they are calling from the Colorado Springs Police Department or Colorado Springs Utilities. Make sure to warn your friends and family about the scams that are going around.
If you’re the victim of a scam, reach out to our 11 Call for Action team at 719-457-8211.