This week, older adults and caregivers have a chance to check out dozens of resources in our area at a one-stop shop. It’s part of the Silver Key Senior Summit.

The Senior Summit is taking place Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Antlers in downtown Colorado Springs.

“It’s going to be one of the greatest events for older adults and caregivers here in the Colorado Springs area,” said Jason DeaBueno, president and CEO of Silver Key Senior Services. “It’s open to the public, free complimentary continental breakfast, free lunch, and we’ll be able to provide a lot of information for caregivers and people in need.”

They will have about 60 vendors on hand. Silver Key will also highlight the services it offers for our community. “Everything from food, transportation, health care. We have a number of things we’re looking to highlight,” said DeaBueno. “If you come out, you’ll be able to sample the food that we have for our ‘Meals on Wheels’ program and be able to make sure you know about our Connections Cafes.”

This year, the event is open to the public and registration is not required.

“We will be able to have information about Medicaid and Medicare, how to apply for those, being able to have access to some of the vendors that we have that range from everywhere from personal emergency response systems, all the way to the point of being able to have access to transportation and all of the services that are available to the community,” said DeaBueno.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Silver Key has seen an increased need for services since the COVID-19 pandemic began. “I’m so proud that during the pandemic, we didn’t close any of our services. We continued operating and providing all the needed care for older adults in our community. And the good news is there are so many more people that are receiving services from Silver Key and we’ve continued to grow and thrive and we’re excited that we’re being able to put together a way for people to be resilient, wise and adaptable to meet the needs of older adults in our community,” said DeaBueno. “I just think it’s one of the greatest places to volunteer. I was a volunteer in the '80s at Silver Key, stayed involved the whole time, and we always need more volunteers for the people that we serve.”

You can find out more information about the Senior Summit by going to KKTV.com and clicking on "Find It."

_____

Also, when I spoke with DeaBueno, he told me that after our story aired recently about the catalytic converters being stolen from its fleet of vehicles, several folks reached out to help the nonprofit. El Pomar Foundation gave a sizable donation to help replace the parts.

Silver Key also received donations from the community. Plus, several folks reached out to volunteer as drivers for the nonprofit. Thanks for all your help!