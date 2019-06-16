If you’re like me, you love the convenience of shopping for things online. The problem is that more and more, counterfeit goods are flooding the marketplace and it’s costing consumers money.
The Better Business Bureau put out a warning about how often this is happening and they included a report by the International Trade Administration that said in 2016 counterfeiting and piracy cost the U.S. between $200 billion and $250 billion and 750,000 jobs annually.
“Eight out of 10 Americans shop online. However, out of that, we are getting an awful lot of complaints,” said Paul Myers-Bennett, the vice president of marketing and events for the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Southern Colorado. “In fact, the [national] BBB received 2,516 complaints involving counterfeits. So we did this study just to see what is happening and how many Americans are getting taken advantage of online.”
The issue is that most of the time, you think you’re buying a legitimate item.
“A lot of these counterfeit companies have great websites that look professional, they have professional looking pictures of the item,” said Adah Rodriguez, the vice president of operations and development for the BBB of Southern Colorado.
If you’ve ever bought clothes or accessories online, there’s a chance it’s a fake brand.
“Fashion and luxury goods that end up here in the United States, often here from China, about 25% of those are in fact counterfeit items, so that would be in fashion and luxury goods, whether that’s watches or clothing,” said Myers-Bennett.
“I would also add something to watch for is counterfeit homemade goods,” Rodriguez added. “So businesses that claim that they’re selling something that’s homemade so they might charge a little bit more … either they don’t receive it or when they do receive it, it’s clear that it’s not handmade or not good quality.”
The BBB said a man in St. Louis saw an ad on a social media website for a popular drone that has a reputation for being good quality.
The BBB said in a release, “The website on which it was advertised looked professional, contained pictures and videos from a well-known drone company, and included many positive comments and reviews. He purchased the drone he was interested in for about $200 as part of a clearance sale. The man told BBB a week later, he received a cheap, plastic toy drone whose value he estimated at about $10.”
The customer said he reached out to the company to complain, but he never heard back.
Before you make a purchase, do your research on the company to make sure they are legitimate. You can report a scam using the BBB’s Scam Tracker at www.bbb.org. You can also file a complaint to the Federal Trade Commission by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP.
If you think you can help others spot scams, you may want to join KKTV’s 11 Call for Action team of volunteers. Find out more information by calling 719-457-8211.