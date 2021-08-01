Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Mostly cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the morning. High 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.