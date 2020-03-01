With the 2020 presidential election on the horizon and Super Tuesday approaching, the scammers are turning political.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers about a new scheme. The crooks are calling asking you to contribute to political campaigns. Some of you may want to back your favorite candidates this political season, but you should make sure you’re not being scammed in the process.
The BBB explained how it works in a news release:
“You receive a robocall and answer the phone. It’s a recorded voice — perhaps even one that sounds just like one of the presidential candidates. According to the recording, rivals have been raising a lot of money. In order to see your favorite candidate elected, you need to donate immediately.”
If you agree to donate to the campaign, the caller transfers you to a live person. They ask you for your credit card information, but your money isn’t actually backing your favorite politician. Instead the bad guys are able to steal your money and your personal information. The BBB warns that you should keep an eye out for different variations of this scam. You can report scams to the BBB’s Scam Tracker online at www.BBB.org/scamtracker.
There are several steps you can take to protect yourself from falling for a scam like this one. If you get a call and you don’t recognize the phone number, don’t answer your phone. If a loved one is trying to get a hold of you for a true emergency, the caller can always leave you a voicemail and you can call them right back.
Experts I’ve talked to say that the longer you stay on the phone with scammers, the more likely you are to pay them money. If you do answer the phone and realize it’s a scam, just hang up right away. Also, you can’t always trust your Caller ID because crooks can "spoof" their phone number to make it look like they are calling from anywhere in the world. If you get a voicemail from a scammer, just delete it and block the phone number.
This week, I also want to warn you that the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is getting reports of another phone scam. The Sheriff’s Office said the crooks are using the names of actual employees and spoofing their phone number to make it look like the call is coming from the Sheriff’s Office. The scammer said the victim needed to purchase $1,000 worth of gift cards or else they would take legal action against them.
The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone that they will never ask you to make payments in order to clear warrants. Deputies also said you should never give out money or personal information over the phone. It’s also a big red flag when someone asks for you to pay for something using gift cards. If you are the victim of this scam, you should contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555. You can also reach out to our 11 Call for Action volunteers at 719-457-8211.