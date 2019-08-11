Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.