An occasional homeowner is lucky enough to get a knock on the door and a surprise visit from Publishers Clearing House with a big check in hand. But scammers try to cash in on the game by using its name and stealing your money.
A local woman got a call saying she had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes. The scammer asked her to pay fees to collect her winnings. That’s not how the sweepstakes works. She knew it was a scam, so she hung up and called our newsroom to let us know about it.
We’ve addressed this tactic before. We even talked with a victim who lost thousands of dollars to this scam. Beverly reached out to our Call for Action team after she wired more than $32,000 to crooks. It started with a call saying she had won several prizes. “A car, some cash, a lot of cash, and several other items,” said Beverly.
The scammer was calling from Jamaica and told Beverly she had to pay for taxes, fees and other overhead costs in order to get her prize money. Beverly wired thousands of dollars to the man. “There was a voice telling me not to, yes. But I did it. And I was sorry afterwards, and I knew I had done wrong,” she said.
The crook kept calling her to ask for more money. “I just wish he would leave me alone. I’ve been through the bankruptcy and everything, and I just want to be left alone,” said Beverly.
This scam has been around for years. It’s tempting to think you’ve won big, but think things through before you hand over any money.
The legitimate Publishers Clearing House warns about such tricks. Publishers Clearing House prizes always are free; you never pay to claim a prize. There is no purchase, fee or payment required to enter or win the sweepstakes. If someone asks you to provide payment to claim your prize, then it’s a scam. The company also warns that if you get a check in the mail asking you to cash it and send part of the money back in order to claim your prize, that’s a scam, too.
Another red flag is that Publishers Clearing House does not call its winners. Company representatives show up unannounced on the winner’s doorstep.
Yet con artists also are targeting people on social media. Publishers Clearing House says its Prize Patrol members and employees do not send friend requests or private messages on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. They also do not notify winners through social media. If you get a message like that, it’s fake.
If you are the victim of the sweepstakes scam, report it to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov.