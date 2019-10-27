We all want to help a friend or family when they are going through a hard time or grieving, but unfortunately, the bad guys are taking advantage of your generosity.
A woman named Jean reached out to me because she wants everyone to know what happened to her friends. A scammer spoofed Jean’s email address and sent a letter to her contacts asking for a favor. Jean recently lost her husband so her friends jumped at the chance to help her out.
“What happened was that an email was sent out under my name so somebody hacked into my emails and people thought they were responding to me,” said Jean. “They were told I’m traveling and I need to get gift cards for my niece’s birthday because I forgot to do it and I can’t do it myself. Can you help me by getting gift cards and I will pay you back for them?”
The message asked Jean’s friends to send a picture of the gift cards through email. Well, unfortunately, seven of her friends went out and bought gift cards and emailed pictures of them. The crooks were able to wipe the cards instantly, stealing nearly $1,000 from Jean’s closest friends.
“I know of seven that responded. It was between $100 and $300 per person,” said Jean. “One said after she sent the money, she got another one saying, ‘Another $500 would really be helpful’ and that’s when the light went on.”
She found out about the phony email when she started hearing from some of her friends.
“It’s taken a great deal of my time. I just want people to be warned about this,” said Jean. “Before you do something to quote “help” somebody, just make sure that it is the person doing it because there’s people out there that know how to scam you and get your attention and play on the emotions of people you care about.”
Jean told me she was glad to have such an outpouring of support from her inner circle, but was angry the crooks could stoop this low.
“People have been so loving and kind and caring, that part is great,” said Jean. “This has been very demoralizing to have to deal with this, along with all the grief involved in my current situation.”
Jean called police and they told her each victim would need to report their loss themselves. If you ever lose money to a scam, you should report it to your local law enforcement. You can call the Colorado Springs Police Department nonemergency number at 719-444-7000.
Speaking of gift cards, let me tell you about another ruse I heard about this week. An email went out to several of my coworkers that looked like it was sent from my boss asking for a favor. One of my coworkers saw the email on her phone and responded.
Then she got a message asking her to go buy gift cards, scratch the numbers off and send a picture of the card. She knew it was a scam right away and didn’t reply. She had originally opened the email on her phone and only saw the name of the sender, but when she looked at the email on her computer, she noticed the sender’s email address was not from our boss.
Anytime someone is asking you to pay for something in gift cards, it should raise a red flag. Scammers can wipe gift cards instantly and they are really hard to track down.
If you’re wondering if you’re dealing with a scam, you can give our 11 Call for Action team a call at 719-457-8211.