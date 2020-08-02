Even during the middle of a pandemic, other diseases are not taking a break.
KKTV 11 News is teaming up with the National Kidney Foundation to raise awareness about kidney disease, as part of the annual Southern Colorado Kidney Walk.
More than 37 million Americans are living with kidney disease. One of whom was my coworker and friend, KKTV reporter Dustin Cuzick. Many of you know, he lost his battle to the disease last summer. He was an advocate for organ donation.
In September, many will be walking in Dustin’s honor and in honor of other friends and loved ones who are fighting the disease. The 2020 Southern Colorado Kidney Walk is taking place virtually this year because of the pandemic. The event is Sunday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.
“One in three Americans are at risk and 37 million already have it,” said Caylee Cook, the Development Manager for the National Kidney Foundation. “People can lace up and walk from anywhere in the world. You can walk in your backyard, on the stairs in your house, there’s flexibility.”
Raising awareness is more important now than ever. According to the National Kidney Foundation, patients with kidney disease and transplant recipients are at a higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19.
“Kidney disease isn’t taking a pause, so neither are we,” said Cook. “Just because many people are staying at home and things are closed, people are still having to go to dialysis. They are battling this every day and it’s not going anywhere.”
Cook said the money raised by the event stays in Colorado to help with programs and resources for patients. For more information, and to register or create a team, visit the website www.Kidney.rallybound.org.
This week, I also want to warn you that I am still hearing about a slew of different scams through email, phone calls, text messages, and more.
Several readers have reached out to me recently about the lottery scam. Crooks can use a variety of stories, but the main hook is that you won the lottery, a sweepstakes, or a large sum of money.
One man told me he got a call saying he won $12 million. But the caller said he would need to pay nearly $900 in fees to get his winnings. Thankfully, the man knew it was a scam and hung up the phone.
Another man told me he got a $5,000 check in the mail saying he won the lottery. Again, the bad guys told him he would need to deduct his winnings from the prize money to pay for taxes and shipping and handling.
The letter listed a phone number that he could call to process his winnings. There were several red flags and he didn’t fall for it.
The scammers will do whatever they can to try and trick you, so please keep your guard up and be careful. If something looks or sounds too good to be true, it is. You can report scams and fraud to the Colorado attorney general’s consumer hotline at 800-222-4444.