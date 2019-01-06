You might know me as a reporter and anchor for KKTV 11 News, but today I’m writing as a new mom.
As a reporter, I have to dig for information, question its source and verify its accuracy before it airs. As a mom, I’m finding the same is true when it comes to taking advice — especially from the internet — about caring for my daughter. With endless websites and social media groups, new moms today have more “expert” opinions to sort through than ever.
Whether it's sleep, feeding, discipline or even playtime, you’ll find 1.5 million online articles telling you what you should do, how your baby should be progressing and what to do if your baby isn’t right on track. But be wary of what you read and do the best research you can in that tired state of parenthood.
Something I’ve noticed with online parenting articles is that you can find just about anything to fit your point of view. If you’re hesitant to give your baby medicine, there’s a slew of homeopathic remedies. Not all of them should be given to your baby. And if you do use them, you need to be careful about how much you use. Like medicine, what you put into their tiny bodies should depend on their weight, not age. You’ll find information, comments and ads for all kinds of health products. Before you try any of them, check with those who have the knowledge to advise you, such as a nurse or pediatrician. They can confirm what you read or offer an alternative.
Other online articles offer advice that sounds too good to be true. If you can’t get your baby to sleep, for example, you’ll find a “miraculous” solution everywhere you look. Some websites even offer to create a sleep plan for your baby, for a small fee, of course. Be careful of scams and catch-all claims. There is no magic pill to make your baby stop crying.
They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it’s true. But remember: It's your baby. You have to be comfortable with whatever advice you choose to follow. So make sure it’s an informed decision. When you search for things online, take a close look at the source behind the advice. Don’t just blindly follow the first thing you click.
I’ve been a mom since June, so I’m inexperienced. But I’ve embraced one key truth about my daughter: It’s her world, and I’m just trying to survive in it. No two babies are the same. Being a first-time parent is hard no matter how “easy-going” your baby is. We all want the best for our kids, and while some tried-and-true remedies work for many babies, they won’t necessarily work for yours. But through it all, my daughter’s smile, laugh and snuggles make everything else melt away.