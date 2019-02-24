Even Coloradans can be affected by the hurricanes that hit the East Coast. Flooded cars have become a problem across the country, with more than 478,000 so far, CARFAX estimates. That’s an increase of nearly 50 percent since last year.
Our nationwide Call for Action team has been hearing from more victims, so they're sharing ways for car buyers to protect themselves.
“What we’ve seen over the past couple of years is that with the increase in major storm events and rivers flooding in different parts of the country, that there are a lot more used cars coming onto the market that have sustained flood damage,” said Eduard Bartholme, executive director of Call for Action. “That means that they’ve been submerged, they’ve got wet interiors, electrical components that are going to fail, things like that.”
The cars are being redistributed across the country, he said.
“There are two ways that these get back on the road. One is consumers who don’t have insurance coverage will clean up the car, get it as pretty and smelling as nice as they can possibly get it, and then throw it up on sort of a Craigslist or a local sales website,” Bartholme said.
“Then the second wave really hits the market later. Those are cars that insurance companies have declared total losses, and then they sell them back to auction with the intention of people buying them for parts. But unscrupulous used car dealers will buy those, and they’ll end up in all different parts of the country.”
Anyone buying a used car should take several steps, he said.
“It’s always so important for consumers to do an independent vehicle history report. CARFAX does them; AutoCheck does them. You can actually go to www.NICB.org, which is the National Insurance Crime Bureau. You can put in a VIN number, and they will run a free check and it will say if the car has ever been declared a total loss. Any car that’s a flood car would have been declared a total loss.
“The other thing to do is have an independent inspection before you buy any used car. Take it to a mechanic you trust and have them look through it.”
There are several signs of flooding, including musty odor and damp carpet. “Lift up the carpet and trunk area to see if there’s sort of dirt or mustiness or even moisture underneath,” Bartholme said. “Look at the ends on connectors that you can see under the hood to make sure things aren’t corroded from having been wet. Check the floor mats inside the car, and see if there’s any dampness on the floor.”
With used car prices at an all-time high, Bartholme said, it pays to spend extra time and money up front to ensure you’re making a smart investment.