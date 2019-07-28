An elderly woman is out $74,000 after she thought she won the lottery. It’s one of the most expensive losses that we’ve reported on from a scam.
I sat down with detectives to talk about what to watch for to make sure this doesn’t happen to you or anyone you know.
"It's terrible,” Virginia explained. “It's bad. I feel miserable."
Virginia told me she lost $74,000 after she got a letter in the mail last fall saying she won the European lottery.
"Altogether $74,500 and I really want everybody to know that these letters are a scam and they can cheat anybody and they are cruel people," said Virginia.
Virginia called the number listed on the letter and a man told her she won $5 million. However, he said she needed to help transfer some money in order to get her winnings.
“He'd send me a check. I’d put it in my account. Then after that check has been cashed, he was telling me, send it to another person,” said Virginia. “The last one, it bounced because it was $12,500.”
The scammer also told her she needed to pay fees for the jackpot. She showed me receipts from some of the payments she made.
“You can see some of them it’s $64, some of them is $24 that they charge me,” said Virginia. “My own money that I gave, I put my car, and also I borrowed from the bank.”
Eventually Virginia’s bank asked her what she was doing with all the money she was taking out.
“The bank said, ‘How come lately you are getting all your CDs and everything?’” said Virginia. “Then I said, ‘This one. This is it.’ Then they asked for the letter. … They said, ‘It’s a scam. Don’t ever pay anything.’”
She filed a report with the Colorado Springs Police Department. I sat down with one of the detectives from the financial crimes department.
"If you haven't played the lottery, then you haven't won the lottery," said CSPD Sgt. Joe Matiatos.
Unfortunately, it's nearly impossible to track down the scammers because they are typically overseas.
“There's really not anything we can do,” said Sgt. Matiatos. “The best that we can do is what we're doing now, trying to educate people."
This is why we always ask you to talk to your family and friends about the scams I write about because the best way to fight back against the scammers is by spreading the word about the different tactics they use so that no one falls for it.
“Once these suspects get money out of you, they’re just going to keep trying and trying to get more money,” said Sgt. Matiatos. “I’ve seen a few over $100,000 where it takes up to that much before either a family member steps in or the victim themselves realizes I’ve been a victim of a scam.”
If you are the victim of a scam, you can report it to CSPD by calling 719-444-7000.
If you think you can help others spot scams like this one, you may want to join our team of Call for Action volunteers. If you’re interested, give us a call at 719-457-8211.