This week, I’m in trouble with the IRS, and you probably are, too. At least, that’s what the scammers want us to think. (Sigh) I received several calls over the last couple weeks from con artists saying I owe the IRS money and that I need to pay up or I’ll be in trouble with the law.
Take this voicemail I got for instance: “When you get this message, kindly revert as soon as possible on our number before we begin with the legal proceedings.”
Luckily, I can laugh it off knowing fair well this robotic message is nothing more than a ploy to get me to call the number back and give them my money or personal information.
“This goes on all year round, the IRS frauds, however, when tax season comes around they really escalate so consumers have to be very careful,” said Shirley Rooker, President of Call for Action. “You really do need to stop and think about that. You have to understand this is not the way the IRS works. Consumers should not panic if you get a call like that.”
Since we’re in the middle of tax season, those phone calls are really ramping up. That’s not the only tax-related scam making the rounds. The Internal Revenue Service just released its annual "Dirty Dozen" list of tax scams for 2019.
Phone scams, like my voicemail, made the list.
“None of them are really worse than any of the others but we do see a lot of phishing and phone scams which tend to lead to identity theft,” said Karen Connelly, a spokesperson for the IRS.
That’s not how the IRS works.
“We don’t initiate calls like that and we certainly don’t seek personal identifying information. The first time you’ll hear from us is a letter in the mail,” said Connelly.
Next up is phishing which is where scammers use fake emails and websites to try to steal your information. The IRS will never contact you through email about a bill or a tax refund. Don’t click on any links attached to hoax emails. Watch for websites that look nearly identical to real ones and make sure to check the URL very closely.
Identity theft is coming in at third on the list. Make sure to protect your sensitive tax data by using security software with firewall and antivirus protections. Don’t carry your Social Security card and make sure your tax records are secure.
To see the full list of the scams, head to the IRS website. Make sure to share this list with everyone you know. If you want to report a scam to the IRS, you can find reporting information on the IRS website.
