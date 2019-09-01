If you get a call saying something is wrong with your computer, hang up the phone. It’s a scam. I talked to one man who ended up giving the caller remote access to his computer, and things just spiraled from there. You may have seen this story on KKTV.
“I got a telephone call and it was on anonymous. I picked it up and the guy said they were trying to get me a refund,” said Mike Burns. “He said they needed some numbers to put into my computer so they could send me an electronic check. I gave him some numbers.”
Mike tells me he normally doesn’t answer anonymous calls, but he was taking a nap and the call caught him off guard. The caller claimed to be an antivirus company that he had used in the past, so he trusted them at first. Then he started to get suspicious and told the caller he didn’t want to go any further.
“He said, ‘Well you’re a little bit late now. You see your mouse moving, we’re in your computer,’” said Mike. “They were running the mouse all over the screen.”
Mike wasn’t sure what to do so he called me to get some advice. He first tried to search online for someone to fix his computer remotely. I told him to shut off his computer and unplug it and take it to a trusted computer technician. I went along with Mike when he took his computer to PC Brokers off Austin Bluffs in Colorado Springs.
“Mike is a common situation,” said Barry Biggs, the owner of PC Brokers. “We see many people with these same circumstances, they’ve either got a phone call, or a pop-up where something says, ‘Do something right now.’”
If you give a stranger remote access to your machine, the best thing you can do is unplug it.
“At that point, the most valuable tool you have is your power cord. What you do with your power cord is you yank it and you turn it off with the button at the front. We’ve actually gotten calls from clients who are on the other line with the bad guys and we tell them, ‘Pull the plug right now’ because it just gets worse every minute they’re on there,” said Barry.
Barry and his crew were able to clean up Mike’s computer. Barry tells me the scammers downloaded viral software that allowed them to record every key stroke Mike made on his computer. That means if he went to login to his bank account, the scammers would have his login and password. The crooks would be able to have access to every key he typed, including passwords, credit cards and more. Barry says they were able to clean off the computer so that the bad guys can no longer access his machine or steal any information from it.
Unfortunately, Barry’s company hears from victims like this every day. He even has a printout with a list of ways to stay safe when using your computer. It includes things like, keeping your security software up to date, don’t give out personal information, don’t click on links or pop-ups, and don’t accept friend requests from strangers.
If you’re ever wondering if you’re dealing with a scam, you can reach out to KKTV’s Call for Action team at 719-457-8211. We are looking for volunteers, so give us a call if you think you can help others spot scams like this one.