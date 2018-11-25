It’s time for one of my favorite "holidays:" Cyber Monday.
If you love shopping like me, but don’t love the crowds, you may be turning to the internet to get your holiday shopping done this season. There’s a few things to keep in mind while browsing online to help keep your information safe.
First, make sure you are shopping on a trusted website. Check the URL very closely because scammers can change one letter in the website address when they set up a fake page. The bogus websites look nearly identical to the legitimate company, so be sure to check very carefully before making any payments. For added security, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says to look for a URL that starts with https, which stands for secure.
You should also be on the lookout for phony emails that look like they are coming from actual companies. You may see a tempting ad that has an item you want at an unbeatable price. Well, it might be too good to be true. Don’t click on any links in the email. Instead, I would advise you to type the website in yourself to go to the legitimate company’s website. Be sure to look up the item on your own, just in case it’s a phony link that could infect your computer with a virus.
As always, while using your computer, watch out for any pop-up ads or spam. Don’t click any links that pop-up on your screen and don’t call any phone numbers that may be listed. Just close the browser and restart your web session.
When it comes time to check out, the FTC says you should pay using a credit card instead of a debit card because it gives you extra protections, like the right to dispute charges and withhold payment during an investigation. If someone asks you to wire money or to pay for your items only using gift cards, that’s a sign that it’s a scam.
Before you complete your order, make sure to check the return and exchange policies closely in case the item isn’t exactly what you want. Once you purchase your presents, make sure to save a copy of your receipts and your order number. Keep any emails that are related to your purchase.
Now let’s talk about how to protect your packages once they ship. You may have heard of "porch pirates," thieves who steal packages off your front porch when they are delivered to your home. There are a few things you can do to protect yourself from crooks. If you don’t think you will be home when your package is delivered, you may want to have your item shipped to your work or pick it up at the post office or mail center. You can also sign up for alerts to track your package as it’s shipped and delivered. You may even want to request a signature for your package, meaning the delivery workers won’t leave your package unless you are there to sign for it.
I hope you have a great holiday season and happy shopping!