A man reached out to our Call for Action team to warn others about a frightening phone call he received. The caller claimed the man’s son was in a car accident and he needed money or he would be locked up. It’s the “grandparent scam” I’ve written about before, but with a scary twist.
“We got a call around noon from a man in Los Angeles saying he had been contacted by my son who was in a serious car accident,” said Darryl. “He was injured and he had also been arrested for reckless driving and causing injury to a woman who was in the other car.”
The caller claimed the other driver was seven months pregnant and Darryl’s son was at fault for the crash.
“It appeared she may lose a baby, in which case our son would have been charged with vehicular homicide,” said Darryl.
The caller claimed to be a lawyer and said he needed money to help Darryl’s son.
“He said if we didn’t get arranged for bail before 6 o’clock that he would be sent to county jail, but this had to be done before 6 o’clock before the court closed,” said Darryl.
The guy also said Darryl’s son was hurt in the crash and had several injuries, including a cut lip, broken nose and shoulder injury. Darryl tells me the story was believable, at first, because his son lives in L.A. and the caller had the same area code.
“I know what things are like on the streets out there so an accident didn’t really raise any big flags,” said Darryl.
Before handing over any money, Darryl wanted to speak to his son.
“He said we couldn’t talk to our son because he was being arraigned and he used his one phone call to call him,” said Darryl. “He was very convincing. He had our full attention.”
“He wanted $9,500 for bail and I said, ‘I don’t have $9,500’ so he didn’t call back,” Darryl added.
Darryl immediately called to check in on his son.
“Fortunately, his wife called us and said, ‘Well I just talked to him a little while ago,’” said Darryl. “She was totally perplexed. Then we finally got our son on the phone so we knew we had been spoofed.”
Darryl told me he reads the Voice of the Consumer column every week and knows what red flags to watch for, but said the scammer sounded very convincing at first.
I’m glad Darryl reached out to his son before sending the con artist any money. I always recommend that you reach out to your loved one if you think they may be in serious trouble. Crooks will do whatever they can to scare you into reacting right away. Just remember to remain calm and take a minute to think things through before you react.
A quick reminder that your taxes are due Monday, April 15. Of course, that means scammers are out in full force calling about the IRS scam. Be sure to keep your guard up this tax season.
Our 11 Call for Action volunteers are always a great resource to help you figure out if something is a scam. You can reach them at 719-457-8211.