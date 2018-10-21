If you are looking for legal advice, this week, local attorneys will be available to answer your questions. It’s all part of Legal Resource Day, which is being put on by the Colorado Judicial Department.
“We’ve realized, we the judicial branch, that more and more people, for whatever reason, be it financial or otherwise, are deciding to represent themselves in court,” said Jon Sarche, the Deputy Public Information Officer for the Colorado Judicial Department. “So we’ve created some ways to help them navigate the processes that can be pretty intimidating and confusing without an attorney to help.”
Classes are being held in several communities across the state. In Colorado Springs, you can attend the event this Friday at the El Paso County Courthouse from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can register online. I put the registration information on KKTV’s website at www.KKTV.com, just click on Find It.
The free sessions will cover topics such as evictions, settling an estate when someone has passed away, how to file a small claims case, debt collection, family law and more.
“Anything from, What is the form I need to modify child support, to you can get one-on-one time asking an attorney about more complex civil matters,” said Sarche.
The programs will also cover the basics of the courtroom.
“How to represent themselves in court, what forms are they going to need,” said Sarche. “Who’s who in the courtroom, how to address the judge, how to address the opposing side, that sort of stuff.”
The El Paso County Bar Association is taking part in the event.
“It’s designed to give everyone with a legal issue the information and assistance that they need,” said Charles Simon, the Executive Director of The Justice Center. “We’ll have attorneys leading information sessions on issues like eviction, probate issues, small claims court, family law and probate issues, as well.
“We’ll also have lawyers there doing an Ask-A-Lawyer session so you can speak with a lawyer one-on-one and get some advice about that legal issue.”
If you can’t make it to Legal Resource Day, you can talk with volunteer attorneys once a month as part of the bar association’s Call-a-Lawyer event. It runs every third Thursday of the month from 7 to 9 p.m. by calling 719-471-0380.