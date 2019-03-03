It is so tempting to deposit a check made out in your name for thousands of dollars, even if you don't know where it came from.
This week we are talking about the mystery checks that might appear in your mailbox. The slogan to remember this week, "If it seems too good to be true, it is."
It all started when KKTV 11 News Meteorologist Lucy Bergemann received a $900 check in the mail. She knew something was off right away.
"At first glance, I was pretty excited for the almost $1,000 check, but I realized pretty quickly that there was something fishy about it," said Bergemann.
“Then when I opened it I noticed the return address on the check was different than the return address on the envelope and this really simplistic letter that came along with it that raised some alarm," she added.
The letter asked Bergemann for her personal information. She brought the package to me right away and I took it to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
“It’s literally like if they have a phone book and they stop on somebody. That seems a likely way that they got your meteorologist’s name," said Officer Matt Hulett, CSPD financial crimes investigator.
Hulett told me he sees fake checks every day. In fact, he had a stack of fake checks, each made out for thousands of dollars.
“They’ll send you a check, they’ll want you to put it in your bank, and of course it’s worthless, but before the bank realizes it’s worthless, they’re going to have you pull money out and either buy iTunes cards, send money through Western Union, mail cash in some instances, or do a bank-to-bank transfer," said Hulett. "Then eventually that check will be returned and your account will be in the negative.”
The scammers are usually operating overseas, which makes it hard to prosecute.
“A lot of this money goes to the Ivory Coast area in western Africa, like Nigeria, and those countries over there," said Hulett.
If you lose money to a scam, you should report it to police. If you get a fake check in the mail, you should just shred it.
"There’s no such thing as free lunch or free money," said Hulett. "In this world, nobody’s going to give you anything, much less thousands of dollars for doing nothing.”