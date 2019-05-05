While we often focus on scams that happen over the phone, you should also be very cautious while using your computer. Scam-artists are becoming more sophisticated and are able to send emails that look identical to real companies. I have nearly been fooled myself.
A viewer named Mike reached out to me after he came across a tricky scheme.
“This one really got me, that’s why I called you,” said Mike. “I thought, ‘This is really, really clever.’”
He got an email that looked like it was from Apple saying his credit card had been charged for a purchase. Mike didn’t buy anything, so he clicked on the link to login to his account to see what was going on.
“It was asking for your Apple account. I couldn’t get in so we went and changed all our numbers and everything else and I got in,” said Mike.
The page looked identical to Apple’s actual website.
“It has all of the logos, the App Store, and the Cloud,” said Mike.
He thought it was legitimate, until it prompted him to fill out his personal information.
“Then it said, ‘What’s your Social Security number’ and I quit,” said Mike. “I would never give my Social Security number out.”
That’s when Mike called me to warn us about the scam. I’ve actually heard of this one before. You may remember, I wrote about this last summer when my mother got a similar email. She thought her account had been charged, but it’s just a ploy to get your information or money.
Whenever you get an email, make sure to check the sender’s email address very closely. The same goes for any website you visit. Check the website address with a careful eye.
Scammers can change just one letter or character, and they make the site look like the real one. Don’t click any links or give out any personal information. Instead, reach out to the genuine company directly, using a trusted phone number, whenever you have a question about an account.
Also, if you missed the popular ‘LETTER RIP’ document shredding event last week in Colorado Springs, keep an eye out for the next one that will take place this fall in Pueblo.
The date hasn’t been set yet, but I will let you know when we get closer. If you want to shred your paperwork before then, you can always call Mobile Record Shredders, one of the event sponsors, at 1-866-544-5460.
I’ve also noticed some banks offer free shredding for their customers. You may want to check with your branch to see if they have services like that available.
As always, if you are the victim of a scam, or having trouble with a company, reach out to our Call for Action volunteers at 719-457-8211, and they can help mediate the issue.