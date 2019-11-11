I got a frantic voicemail recently from an elderly couple. They were terrified because they thought strangers were going to show up at their house to demand money. The whole thing started when they got a call saying they won the lottery.

“He said that I was a winner,” said Barbara. “He said he would come to my house in Chicago. I said, ‘I don’t live in Chicago.’ Then he said, ‘What’s your name again?’ And I told him. Then he said, ‘Oh you live in Colorado Springs, Colorado.’ I said, ‘yes.’”

The caller knew Barbara’s exact address. I’m assuming he looked it up online using her name and phone number while he was talking to her. The caller told Barbara he was the CEO of a lottery company and that she won a big prize.

“I was to receive $18.9 million and a car and some coupons for shopping in stores, and a gas coupon that I could use forever,” said Barbara.

All she would need to claim her second-place prize is buy some gift cards.

“I needed to go to Walmart or Walgreens and purchase an Amazon gift card that they have there for $418. I would have to have that card before they gave me the money,” said Barbara.

That was a red flag for Barbara because she knows you shouldn’t have to pay money in order to get a prize like this. Then the caller told her he would show up at her home to deliver the car and the prize money.

“’We’ll be at your house at 11:45 tomorrow and since you’re going to get a car, let me tell you the colors we have and you pick what color you’d like to get,’” the caller told Barbara. “He said we’ll go with you to the bank of your choice to deposit the money.”

Barbara hung up and called police because she was so concerned about a random person showing up at her home.

“We called and asked if they could send someone out today at 11:45 and she said they could not because they don’t have enough policemen for them to come and wait to see if the person will show up, but if the person did show up, she said you just pick up the phone and call 911 and we’ll send someone out right away to be there with you,” said Barbara.

Barbara and her husband were so scared that they left their house and drove down the road to stake out any unknown visitors.

“What we did was get in the car and go just a short distance down the street and I got way down in the seat so that someone could not see that I was in it. We stayed there until 12:15 and we never saw anybody come to the area,” said Barbara.

“Then we just left and went away from the house because my son said, ‘Just don’t be there mom, don’t answer the door, just go away,’” she added. “So that’s what we did and then we came back home and I instantly went to the front door to see if they left any messages, but they did not.”

After that, the scammer kept calling Barbara trying to get her money, but no one ever showed up to her home. I told Barbara and her husband this sounds like an elaborate scam to me and that the crooks will keep calling her now that they know they have a working phone number. That’s why it’s best not to answer phone calls unless you know who is calling. I cannot stress that enough.

This is a great example of how the scammers use scare tactics to try to get you to fall for their act. If you get a call like this, hang up and run the story by a loved one before you make any purchases or give away any money.

“I was really, really scared,” said Barbara. “I thought I can never be here by myself again because somebody may come to the house, but I feel much better now.”