The Denver Nuggets are in the NBA Finals for the first time ever. If you’re like me, you are looking for new Nuggets gear and even tickets, too. Make sure you watch for scams.

As I’ve warned you before, whenever Colorado sports teams are doing well, the scammers are quick to jump on the bandwagon. You may have seen this story on "11 News at Noon."

"Unfortunately, any time there's an opportunity for people's hopes to be fed by promises that may not be true, scammers out there are going to promise things they can't give you,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

Make sure to keep your guard up and watch for red flags.

"There are a number of telltale signs of promises that are illusory or deceptive. One (to be aware of) is if what you're being offered doesn't look official in every way. The website you're sent to, for example, is not a legitimate site that is referred to by the Denver Nuggets, or the National Basketball Association (NBA), or an established and reputable ticket firm. Those are telltale signs,” said Weiser. “Also, if you're getting advertising on social media or through emails that look fishy, be extraordinarily nervous. There are people out there who want to promise you something and all they want to do is get your money and leave you with nothing."

A lot of the scams start as a fake post on social media. Make sure to do your homework.

"Unfortunately, social media is a trap for those who are trusting. If you think the posts you see on social media aren’t legit, you are likely to get scammed,” said Weiser. “Most of the posts on social media are illusory; they're promising something they can't deliver. Be super careful any time you get a lead on social media. You have got to make sure you're dealing with a legitimate business."

The Attorney General’s Office wants to hear from you if you find fake merchandise or tickets.

"Please check out StopFraudColorado.gov. That's the portal to us. You can share complaints. You can share information, and you can ask questions and get information,” said Weiser. “We're here as a consumer hotline to support you. If you see scams let us know so we can go after the scammers, and we can warn others."

You can call the statewide consumer helpline at 800-222-4444.

