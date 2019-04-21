If you have a pile of old paperwork stacking up at your home, you have a chance to safely get rid of it. The popular document shredding event, LETTER RIP, is returning to Colorado Springs.
Millions of Americans are victims of identity theft every year. You can take steps to help protect yourself from becoming the next victim. It’s important to safely dispose of documents that contain any of your personal information, like your name, address, credit card number, and more.
KKTV 11 News is teaming up with the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado, Mobile Record Shredders, and El Paso County for LETTER RIP. It’s taking place Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Vermijo Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs. You can enter going north on Sahwatch or south on Cascade.
You have to register for the event. You can do so online at www.kktv.com, just click on the red Find It tab or you can call 719-520-7878.
The first three boxes are free and each additional box costs $5. Each car is limited to six standard size copier boxes.
Another way I try to protect my identity is shredding junk mail and other paperwork using my personal shredder at home. If I get any mail that has my name and address on it, I shred it instead of throwing it away in the trash. I keep a larger stack of old paperwork to shred at LETTER RIP.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) shares other ways consumers can protect themselves from identity theft. The FTC says you should closely guard your Social Security number and shred charge receipts, copies of credit applications and other sensitive documents.
You should also keep a close eye on your bank statements and credit reports. If you are worried about identity theft, you can place a credit freeze on your report. In order to do so, you need to contact each of the credit agencies. You can call Equifax at 800-685-1111, Experian at 888-397-3742 and TransUnion at 888-909-8872. If you are the victim of identity theft, you can report it to the FTC at www.identitytheft.gov.
I also wanted to let you know that the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging is holding a class about estate planning. You can learn about wills, power of attorneys, and more. The class is being held Monday, April 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 14 S. Chestnut St. Classes are free but you have to register by calling 471-2096.
Finally, you may have noticed over the last couple years, we have welcomed 11 babies in the KKTV news department. We have had seven boys and four girls, including my sweet daughter, Ryler! We gathered all the babies for a photoshoot and put together a story behind the scenes. You may have seen the story on KKTV 11 News. If you missed it, you can meet all of our little ones and watch the full story at www.kktv.com, click on the red Find It tab.