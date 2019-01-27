Getting a scam phone call is an easy way to get your blood boiling. I know a lot of people like to tease the scammers to get back at them. But this week I want to share with you why it’s not a good idea to mess with scammers.
Scammers use call banks to put out hundreds of calls at a time until someone picks up the phone. When you answer the phone, the scammers know you have a working phone number and your chances of getting scam calls increases.
I always tell people if you don’t know the number on your Caller ID, don’t answer the phone. The unknown number is most likely a scam. If there’s a real emergency and your loved one is trying to get a hold of you, they can leave you a message and you can call them right back.
One of the FBI’s most trusted experts agrees with that advice. I got a chance to sit down with Frank Abagnale who works for the FBI and AARP to warn people about identity theft. The movie "Catch Me If You Can" is based on Abagnale’s life. He wrote more than 2 million dollars’ worth of bad checks before being arrested. Now, as a former con artist, he shares ways to watch for crooks.
"Robocalls work in a very simple way: the longer you're on the phone, the more calls you get because they use software to record the minutes or second that you're on the phone,” said Abagnale. “So if I pick up the phone and it says IRS, I hang the phone up, they’re going to stop calling me. But if I listen to them, or I know it’s a scam but I just want to talk to them on the phone say, ‘Hey I know you’re scamming me’ — that’s just going to get you more calls.”
“The minute you know it's the IRS or somebody giving you a scam, you need to hang up the phone, and then you'll find that you'll get a lot less people calling you all the time. Otherwise they'll just keep selling your number and then people keep calling it,” said Abagnale.
Another reason not to mess with scammers is that things can take a frightening turn. You may remember, a few years ago KKTV’s Betty Sexton told you about a scam call that caused a police standoff. A Colorado Springs man named Jim got several phone calls saying he owed back taxes. When he refused to pay, scammers took things to the next level. The scammers called police claiming Jim was at his home threatening to harm people.
Officers swarmed Jim’s home thinking there was a real threat. Jim’s daughter was home alone and terrified. Eventually, Jim came home from work and police realized the whole thing was a scam.
It’s another example of why it’s best to ignore scam calls altogether. If you get a scam phone call, you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission at www.FTC.gov.