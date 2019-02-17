Have you received an email that seems threatening? Our 11 Call for Action team has noticed that scammers are getting more aggressive in their messages. That’s because they are trying to grab your attention to make you react right away so they can steal your money or your personal information.
One woman reached out to our Call for Action team because she got two threatening emails. “The first one claimed to be an international hacking group and saying they infected the operating system with a Trojan and he’s been monitoring me,” said Cindy. “The first one said, ‘I’m struck by the adult sites that you visit,’ which I don’t. … ‘I’ve been recording you on your web cam.’ I don’t have a web cam.”
I’ve warned you about blackmail hoaxes before. They really picked up last summer. The scammer claims that they have a video of you visiting adult websites. They want to scare you or shock you so that you respond to them. In this case, the con man asked Cindy to pay money in Bitcoin, which is a cryptocurrency. “’You don’t want all your contacts to get this information so send my money by Bitcoin,’” Cindy read from the email. “Of course, I didn’t do anything of the kind.”
Later, Cindy got another aggressive email claiming her email had been hacked. “First, I was rattled, then I became angry,” said Cindy. “You feel like you’re violated. You feel like your privacy is really compromised. That’s a scary feeling.”
Don’t give in to the scammers demands. Don’t click any links or call any phone numbers listed in the message. Instead, block the sender and delete the email. That’s what Cindy tried to do, but the scammers used Cindy’s same email address. It’s a process called ‘spoofing.’ I’ve told you before that crooks can mask or spoof their phone number to make it look like they are calling from any number. Well, they can also spoof an email to make it look like the sender and the receiver are the same email address.
I reached out to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to find out what you can do if someone is using your email address. Their advice is pretty simple. First, the FTC says if you get an email that looks like it’s from yourself, it does not indicate that you’ve been hacked. Second, if a message claims to be from you and you didn’t send it, don’t open it.
The experts tell me it’s not that hard for spammers to spoof an email and change the ‘from’ line to say anything they want. They encourage people to use email authentication systems, which verify if a message is actually coming from where it says it’s coming from. You may want to reach out to your email provider, like Gmail or Yahoo, to find out what sort of spam services they offer.