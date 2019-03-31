This week we want to get the word out to all business owners and employees in our area about a tricky scam. A business owner reached out to our Call for Action team after one of her workers received a suspicious call. You may have watched this story on KKTV 11 News.
“It was the same exact phone number as our corporate headquarters,” said Katharine Gehauf, the owner of Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard in Colorado Springs. The caller ID came up as Rita’s corporate number and name, so the employee answered the call.
“When he answered it, the person on the other line said, ‘This is Rita’s corporate calling, we had a report about an issue with the money coming into the store,’” said Gehauf.
The caller convinced the employee that corporate needed his help.
“He unfortunately believed them and they asked him to count the money that was in the store and thankfully we don’t keep very much money in the store so that’s really good,” said Gehauf.
The worker counted the money, but then the caller had a strange request.
“Then after a little while they started asking him to get a money card with the money and as soon as they brought up the money card thing, he realized, ‘Oh this isn’t real anymore,’” said Gehauf. “Thankfully he was smart enough to know that you don’t ever take the money outside the store and you obviously don’t go buy gift cards and money cards and those types of things.”
Gehauf trains her employees to watch for scams like the IRS scam, utilities scam, and now she plans to teach them about this corporate scam.
“I don’t fault the employee at all. I think he’s a smart kid and he did the right thing,” said Gehauf. “It’s upsetting but I would encourage the scammers themselves to use that energy to do something good.”
Keep in mind, scammers can spoof their number to make it look like they are calling from anywhere, including your business. Make sure to talk with your employees or supervisors about how to spot a scam call.
Speaking of fraudulent calls, I got three scam calls in a matter of hours from someone claiming to work for Social Security. I didn’t answer my phone since I didn’t recognize the numbers. Each time they left a voicemail saying my Social Security number has been suspended — that’s not how that works.
I shared a warning on KKTV’s Facebook page and heard from a lot of viewers who got the same voicemail recently, so make sure to keep your guard up. Don’t give out any personal information or your Social Security number.
Before I go, I want to give you a heads up about a popular document shredding event that’s returning to Colorado Springs soon. LETTER RIP will take place Saturday, April 27. You must register ahead of time. You can call 719-520-7878 or head to www.kktv.com and click on ‘Find It’ for all the information.