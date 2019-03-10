The government is cracking down on scammers who are targeting the elderly. In just the past year, con artists stole more than three-quarters of a billion dollars from more than 2 million Americans. According to the Department of Justice, in the past year, charges have been filed against more than 260 defendants all over the world.
“Crimes against the elderly target some of the most vulnerable people in our society,” Attorney General William Barr said in a news release. “Today we are announcing the largest single law enforcement action against elder fraud in American history.”
I’ve warned you about scams like this many times before. In fact, you may remember Lea’s story. "I opened up the email and then I closed it," said Lea. "Then, all of a sudden, this pop-up screen with red came up and it said, 'Call this number because you might have a virus on your computer.'"
Lea, a Colorado Springs woman, called the number. “They said, 'We're Microsoft,'" said Lea. "He said, 'You have a virus on your computer and we need to scan it.'"
Unfortunately, Lea ended up giving the scammers remote access to her computer. It’s part of the tech support scam or the ‘Microsoft scam.’
Another man I talked to got a pop-up while he was using his iPad saying he needed to call a 1-800 number to fix an issue with his tablet. He called the number and the scammers asked him for hundreds of dollars to fix the problem. "They said, 'You have a problem with your iPad and we need to have your IOS number so we can look into your computer and find out exactly what the problem is,'" the man told me. Thankfully, he hung up and didn’t give them any money.
Those are just two examples of the dozens of calls I get from viewers who are being scammed. Unfortunately, it’s happening at an alarming rate. From 2015 to 2018, consumers 60 and older filed more reports to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) about losing money to tech support scams than any other fraud category.
“We’ve dedicated additional resources to address a wide range of elder fraud threats, including technical-support fraud,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray in the news release. “Victims of these schemes often lose thousands of dollars or more apiece, which can cause significant harm to elderly victims and their caretakers. If anyone suspects that they — or a senior they know — may be a victim of fraud, we encourage them to report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.” I put a link to the complaint center on our website, www.kktv.com, just click the red Find It tab.
You can also file a complaint with the FTC by calling 877-FTC-HELP or go to www.FTC.gov.
The best thing you can do as a consumer is keep your guard up. Don’t click on pop-ups and watch for fake websites. If you’re worried something may be wrong with your computer or phone, take it to a trusted company. Please be sure to warn your family and friends about tech support scams.