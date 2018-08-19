This week, I want to talk with you about phone number spoofing.
We have all been a victim of this scam. Spoofing is what scammers do to mask their phone numbers, to make the caller ID look like they are calling from any phone number. The problem is scammers can make it look like the call is coming from legitimate companies, like our local police department, utilities department or even your neighbor’s phone. This time, the scammers are posing as a local business.
“I was receiving phone calls from New York and people saying that they had a missed call from my number or asking me to quit calling their number,” Rusty Buster said. He owns Speedometer and Alternator Service near downtown Colorado Springs.
Buster told me one day he came to work, and his phones were ringing off the hook. “Some were polite, some were really irate and asking for us to put them on our do not call list,” Buster said. Here’s how it works: Scammers are using the same phone number as Buster’s business to call people so they can try to con them into taking out business loans. When people call the phone number to complain, the calls come right to Buster’s legitimate business instead of to the scammers.
Buster said he has heard the scam call that’s going out to people all across the country. “It sounds like it’s computer generated or machine generated,” he said. “It seems to be a business loan offer for small businesses.”
It got so bad that Buster changed his voicemail to help calm the angry calls. “There was one day it had to be at least 75 or 100 (calls),” Buster said. “I tried to explain that our number had been hacked or scammed and apologized. Eventually, I did change our answering machine message with the apology first, and then stating our business name and asking them to leave a message.”
I reached out to the Federal Communications Commission to see what you can do if someone is spoofing your phone number. The FCC suggests you change your voicemail message, like Buster did, to explain that your number is being spoofed. Scammers change their phone numbers so frequently that it shouldn’t be a problem for too long. They will soon be on to the next phone number, which is part of the reason it’s so hard to track scammers down. If you are the victim of spoofing, you can file a complaint with the FCC. You can call the FCC at 888-225-5322 for more information.
“I’m going to be a little bit more understanding now when the shoe is on the other foot because I have called and left angry messages,” Buster added. “I’m not going to be so quick to do that now.”
Thankfully, since our 11 Call for Action team started looking into this, Buster said the calls have slowed. The scammers must have moved on to the next number; hopefully, it’s not yours.