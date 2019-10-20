Halloween is just around the corner but we are already looking ahead to the holidays. One local nonprofit needs your help to make Thanksgiving joyful for seniors in our area.
Silver Key Senior Services of Colorado Springs is holding its annual Bountiful Bags Food Drive. They are asking for your donations now through November 6th.
“We want to provide the complete Thanksgiving meal in a bag to seniors so they can enjoy it,” said Derek Wilson, Silver Key’s development and donor relations director. “We need the community’s help. We can’t do it without you. These seniors would likely not have a Thanksgiving meal without the community’s help.”
Silver Key is hoping to put together 1,200 bags this year. It takes a month to get the bags prepared .
“Although, I’m sure we’ll have requests for more than that since we’re seeing around 1,300 people a month right now, on average. This is the time when our food pantry numbers swell, so we see an increased number of folks wanting to use it. So we really need folks to come along and help us with that,” said Wilson. “Otherwise, many seniors would go without. We’ve had folks come in and say they haven’t eaten in a day or two, so we want to help them out and make sure that they have a meal.”
The items the charity needs most include cranberry sauce, dessert dry mix or canned pie filling, green beans, instant mashed potatoes, dry stuffing or dressing boxes, turkey gravy dry mix packets, and yams or sweet potatoes. Seniors are given a gift card for the protein portion of the meal.
Donations can be dropped off at several locations, including Silver Key’s headquarters at 1605 S. Murray Blvd. from Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also drop off donations at the Promenade Shops at Briargate management office, American Overhead Door on North Nevada Avenue, Rocky Mountain Health Care on 14th Street, and Davidson Technologies off Commerce Center Drive. For a full list of locations , head to www.kktv.com and click on the Find It tab.
You can also make a financial donation. If you’d like more information, call Silver Key at 884-2313. The nonprofit serves seniors in the Pikes Peak region and is always looking for volunteers. If you’re interested give them a call.
Also, I wanted to let you know about an event coming up to help those in need of legal advice. The 4th Judicial District is hosting Legal Resource Day Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the El Paso County Courthouse. You can meet with volunteer attorneys for 20 minutes to talk about legal issues like family law, probate, and civil cases.
For information, call 452-5560. Registration is available the day of the event.