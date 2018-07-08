Our community in southern Colorado has been hit hard by several wildfires this summer, and I know a lot of you want to help out. Just make sure you are donating to a legitimate organization because scammers come out in full force whenever tragedy strikes.
We know that scammers will make unsolicited calls to try and steal your money. The scammers say they are raising money to help the victims of fires or other tragedies, and then they just take your money.
One way you can help the victims of the recent fires is by donating to the local nonprofit organization, Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado. Care and Share is holding a fund drive so they can replenish their pantries to help those affected by disaster. They prefer monetary donations right now instead of food donations.
“With fires so pervasive throughout southern Colorado, and we are serving all of southern Colorado, we need the community’s help,” said Lynne Telford, president and CEO of Care and Share. “We’re asking that people donate funds to us so that we can respond in the way that is most helpful to the people in need.”
When you donate to Care and Share, your dollar can be stretched further. Care and Share can purchase food items in bulk at a discounted price.
“At Care and Share, we have incredible buying power, and right now we have access to some very affordable disaster packs if we order an entire truckload,” Telford said. “That truckload is going to cost about $40,000 to get it here full of the kinds of foods that people need in disasters.So we’re asking the community to help us raise this money so that we can get that food and then we will truck it out to the areas that are most affected and where people need that.”
A viewer just emailed me asking how they can help out. “Right now, giving money is going to be the most helpful way to help the fires, but year-round, we look for help from the community in terms of donating money, food, and volunteering,” Telford said.
Care and Share works closely with organizers on scene of the wildfires to find out exactlywhat they need help with.
You can donate to Care and Share online at www.careandshare.org/disaster. You can call the organization at 719-528-1247.
You can also donate to the American Red Cross by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). If you are wondering if you’re dealing with a scam phone call, you can reach out to our 11 Call for Action team at 719-457-8211.